Epic January VPN deal: Surfshark is giving away 2 extra months for free

Surfshark's now even more affordable at just $2.30 a month

Surfshark 2 months free VPN deal
Cybersecurity tech can be expensive, so when we see VPN deals crop up offering serious value, we can't help but get a little excited. Coming from one of the best VPN providers on the market, this deal from Surfshark isn't one to miss.

As our top-rated cheap VPN, Surfshark delivers great value at any time of the year, but right now the provider is offering two months free with all 2-year plans. That knocks the equivalent monthly spend down to just $2.30 a month – seriously affordable. For more info, check out our breakdown of this excellent VPN deal below.

One more thing - while we expect this promo to stick around for a while, we have no idea how long Surfshark will be offering it. So, if you need a VPN, now's the time to bag one for cheap! 

Surfshark | 24 months + 2 months FREE | $2.30/pm

Surfshark is one of our highest-rated VPN providers and offers a great blend of genuine affordability and class-leading functionality. Useful for staying anonymous online, unblocking tons of streaming sites, and staying safe when torrenting, it's excellent value at just $2.30 a month.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

While Surfshark certainly is cheap, it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features like many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

One aspect we really like about Surfshark are its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.71 a month it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet.

Mo Harber-Lamond

Mo is eCommerce Editor at Tom's Guide. Day-to-day he oversees VPN, privacy, and security content, and his product guides help his readers find the best software and products for their needs. When he's not testing VPNs, you'll find him working on his classic car or plugged into a guitar amp.