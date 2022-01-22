Epic January VPN deal: Surfshark is giving away 2 extra months for free

Cybersecurity tech can be expensive, so when we see VPN deals crop up offering serious value, we can't help but get a little excited. Coming from one of the best VPN providers on the market, this deal from Surfshark isn't one to miss.

As our top-rated cheap VPN, Surfshark delivers great value at any time of the year, but right now the provider is offering two months free with all 2-year plans. That knocks the equivalent monthly spend down to just $2.30 a month – seriously affordable. For more info, check out our breakdown of this excellent VPN deal below.

One more thing - while we expect this promo to stick around for a while, we have no idea how long Surfshark will be offering it. So, if you need a VPN, now's the time to bag one for cheap!

Surfshark | 24 months + 2 months FREE | $2.30/pm

Surfshark is one of our highest-rated VPN providers and offers a great blend of genuine affordability and class-leading functionality. Useful for staying anonymous online, unblocking tons of streaming sites, and staying safe when torrenting, it's excellent value at just $2.30 a month.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

While Surfshark certainly is cheap, it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features like many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

One aspect we really like about Surfshark are its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.71 a month it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet.