Surfshark offers a brilliant combination of low prices and high-end features, including the fastest speeds in the industry, unlimited simultaneous connections, and excellent unblocking performance. It’s currently #1 on our best cheap VPN guide and has also recently overtaken ExpressVPN as the second-best VPN overall.

However, the fact that you might want to cancel your VPN subscription can have little to do with the VPN itself and more with your needs. So, for example, you wanted to use Surfshark’s effortless unblocking to tune into TV shows back home when you’re traveling abroad – but once your trip’s over, you might no longer need it. Alternatively, you might be looking for a torrenting VPN but later realized that either ExpressVPN or PIA will suit that use case better. In either of these cases, you’ll be better off canceling your Surfshark subscription and getting a refund.

In this article, I’ll explain the process of canceling your Surfshark plan and receiving a refund. The whole thing’s extremely simple and won’t take more than just a few minutes.

Can I get a refund from Surfshark?

Surfshark offers a generous 30-day money-back guarantee for all its pricing plans, including the 2-year, 1-year, and 1-month plans. Additionally, you can cancel your Surfshark subscription at any time, and if you do so within 30 days from the date of purchase, you will receive a full refund.

However, do note that if you cancel your account after the slotted 30 days of the refund period, you won’t qualify for a refund – you can still cancel your recurring payment, though, but your subscription will remain active for the remainder of its duration.

How to cancel Surfshark

You can cancel your Surfshark subscription by following these few simple steps:

Go to Surfshark’s website and log in to your Surfshark account

Click on your account in the top right corner

Then, select the "Subscription" tab

Under the "Auto-renewal" tab, click on "Cancel auto-renewal" to stop automatic payments

Once you’ve successfully canceled your Surfshark subscription, you’ll need to get in touch with its customer service team to raise a refund request and get your money back.

How to claim a Surfshark refund

To receive a refund from Surfshark, you'll need to get in touch with its customer support team, either through live chat or by submitting a request on their support page. It's important to note that you must be still within Surfshark's 30-day money-back guarantee period to claim a refund.

If you’ve purchased a Surfshark plan through the Google Play Store (or Apple App Store), you can head over to your Google account (or Settings on iOS devices), select the subscriptions tab, choose Surfshark, and tap on “Cancel Subscription.”

Alternatively, a simpler way to get all this done is to directly contact the Surfshark customer success team via live chat. You can request your account’s cancellation and refund directly from there – a simple “hi, I want to cancel and get a refund” message should be enough to get things underway – and all you’ll have to do is provide them with the required details, including your email, plan type, payment method, reason for cancellation, etc.

Emailing support@surfshark.com with the same query/information is also an option, but it’s admittedly not as quick as live chat.