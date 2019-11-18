Suck up the savings: Shark IQ robot vacuum is $50 off right now

Shark makes some of the best robot vacuums around and now that Black Friday Walmart deals have started, we're seeing some epic deals on Shark appliances.

For instance, you can currently get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for $299 from Walmart. That's $50 off its regular price and one of the best smart home deals we've seen.

Shark IQ Robot RV100 Vacuum : was $349 now $299 @ Walmart

The Alexa-compatible Shark IQ is programmable, effective, and self-cleaning. Its powerful suction removes debris and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. Get it now for $50 off its regular price.View Deal

The Shark IQ R100 delivers powerful suction for cleaning hard floors and carpet. It also works with Alexa for hands free control and scheduling.

Although we didn't review the Shark IQ R100, we tested and reviewed, the Shark Ion Robot 85. We liked its great pet-hair performance, easy-to-use dustbin, and effortless app setup.

In terms of design, the Shark IQ R100 looks similar to the Shark Ion series robot vac. The top of the vac is black with three buttons: Clean, Dock and Max. Lighted indicators for error, charge level, and Wi-Fi appear above the physical buttons.

The Shark IQ features a self-cleaning brushroll and angled side brushes to remove large and small debris as well as pet hair. This intuitive smart home gadget does all the work for you using its IQ NAV with home mapping to clean room to room.

Performance-wise, the Ion Robot did a solid job aggressively picking up dust and debris in real-world use. We expect the Shark IQ R100 to be right on par with its sibling when it comes to picking up dirt and pet hair.

So if you're looking for a hands-free alternative to stick vacs like the Dyson Cyclone, the Shark IQ is a great choice.

Be sure to follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage for the best deals this holiday season.