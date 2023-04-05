Ring Battery Doorbell Plus hands-on review

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is the best video doorbell with head-to-toe vertical view, so you can see packages at the base of your door.

Video doorbells have become ubiquitous as more people invest in the additional security and convenience they provide. Ring has a line of options that rank among our list of the best video doorbells.

The latest model, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, is the second of the company's models that offer head-to-toe vision, so you can see packages that have been dropped off at the base of your door. More significantly, it's the first battery-powered video doorbell to do so, which makes it easier to install.

Plus, the Battery Doorbell Plus pairs seamlessly with other Ring products, like sensors and security lights, and smart home devices.

In our brief time testing, we found a lot to like about the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. We're going to try it out a little longer before giving it a final rating, but so far we're impressed.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus costs $179.99 and is available now for purchase on Ring.com (opens in new tab) or Amazon (opens in new tab).

Compare that to Ring Video Doorbell 4 at $159.99 and the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation) at $69.99.

Our favorite video doorbell, the Nest Doorbell (battery) retails for $179.99, though it is often marked down.

Keep in mind that you'll need to subscribe to a Ring Protect plan to save recordings from the doorbell. Plans start at $4/month or $40/year.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: Design

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is the exact same size as the Ring Video Doorbell 4 at 5.1 x 2.4 x 1.1 inches. Like previous models, the top third of the body is a glossy black and contains the camera. The lower two-thirds is silver and houses the button.

Like other Ring doorbells, the Battery Doorbell Plus can be hardwired into your home's electrical system or run off the battery. The battery is removable, so you don't have to uninstall the entire doorbell just to recharge. All you have to do is undo the security screw, take off the silver plate and unlock the battery. Ring includes a USB charging cable.

Ring also includes a corner mount, which I used since I had to install the doorbell on an inward-facing doorframe. You can buy a wedge separately, to angle the camera up or down. But a wedge doesn't seem as necessary with the Battery Doorbell Plus, because of its larger vertical view frame.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: Video quality

One of the key differences between the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and previous models is the boost in video quality — 1536p with color night vision. Both the Video Doorbell 4 and the Video Doorbell (2nd generation) offer 1080p video.

The live view from the doorbell is crisp and clear, with bright colors and good detail during the day. At night, the picture is more muddled, as you'd expect.

While the increased resolution in video quality is nice, the best upgrade is an expanded 150-degree vertical field of view. That's significantly more than the 90 degrees offered by the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation) and the 84 degrees of the Video Doorbell 4.

That head-to-video allows you to see any packages left at the base of your door.

The horizontal view is 150 degrees, which is actually a little less than the other two models. For me, that is wide enough to see most everything. In fact, I had to narrow the camera zone in my settings (more on that below).

The audio capabilities of the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus are adequate. I could hear delivery people standing in front of my door loud and clear, but they all stood less than a foot away. Trying to eavesdrop on neighbors standing more than four feet away was more difficult. Their conversation was a bit garbled. I could tell it was about their dogs and parking issues, but nothing more specific.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: Features

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus works in tandem with the Ring app, which allows you to create and customize camera motion zones for general detection and for package detection. You can also adjust the motion sensitivity levels.

These features are particularly help for me, since my door directly faces a street with a decent amount of foot traffic and a stream of passing cars. The default motion zones and sensitivity would've resulted in near-constant alerts, which would've driven me crazy. I don't need to know every time someone walks their dog in front of my stoop area.

However, I might've lowered the motion sensitivity too much as it didn't seem to work as well at night. I returned home one evening to find a package on my doorstep, but the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus didn't alert me that it had detected either a delivery person or the presence of an item in the package zone.

I don't know if this was just a fluke or if I've lowered my motion settings too much. I'll need to do further testing, especially at night.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: Subscription costs

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus comes with a free, 30-day trial of Ring Protect, which lets you record videos. After that, if you don't sign up for one of the subscription plans, you can only see live footage from the doorbell.

Ring Protect Basic ($4/month, $40/year) provides coverage for one camera, while Ring Protect Plus ($10/month, $100/year) encompasses all Ring devices in your home.

Both plans offer 180 days of rolling cloud storage and 10% off Ring devices. Plus also includes extended warranties.

Ring Protect Pro ($20/month, $200/year) enrolls you in 24/7 Ring Alarm professional monitoring, but you should only get this if you have a Ring Alarm system.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review: Early verdict

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is now Ring's flagship battery-powered video doorbell, boasting the best quality video and range for a model that doesn't need to be hardwired. The head-to-toe field of view is worth the cost of upgrading, especially if packages are typically left at your doorstep.

Like all of Ring's products, it's easy to install and use. Long-term testing will reveal how long the battery holds up before it needs to be recharged. The Ring app has a clean, intuitive design and the various settings allow you to customize your doorbell to your specific needs.

While the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus isn't cheap, you can't put a cost on peace of mind.