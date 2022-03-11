Italy vs Scotland live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2022 clash online

The Italy vs Scotland live stream pitches a Scotland side who'll be deeply disappointed with their performances in this tournament against an Italian side who must just be wishing it was all over already.

Italy vs Scotland live stream, date, time, channels The Italy vs Scotland live stream takes place tomorrow (Saturday, March 12).

► Time 2.15 p.m. GMT / 9.15 a.m. ET / 6.15 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Scotland's Six Nations campaign hasn't gone to plan at all. They started with a win over England and looked fair set for a genuine title at the tile. But defeats against Wales and then France have left them out of the running; a win here is almost a given, but but they'll want a bonus-point victory to stand a chance of climbing that table.

If Scotland's tournament has gone badly, Italy's has been far worse. Three heavy defeats have seen them score just 16 points in total and they're now winless in 35 Six Nations games. Their last victory, in 2015, came against the Scots — but there's very little reason to think that will be repeated here.

The Scottish will have to play without one of their key try scores in Duhan van der Merwe, who is currently suspended. However, Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson both return to the back row and there are also starts for George Turner at hooker, Kyle Steyn on the wing and Sam Johnson in the centre. Here's how they'll line up:

Italy: Edoardo Padovani; Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Danilo Fishetti, Giocomo Nicotera, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (c), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Giosué Zilocchi, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Marco Zanon, 23 Ange Capuozzo.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (c); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Allan Dell, 18 WP Nel, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Sione Tuipulotu.

Can Scotland get their Six Nations campaign back on track or will Italy finally get a victory? Read on and we'll tell you how to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream from anywhere.

Six Nations live streams

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream for free in the UK

The entire Six Nations rugby will be shown on free-to-air TV in the U.K. — and that's great news wherever you are.

The games are being split between BBC and ITV, but in the case of the Italy vs Scotland live stream you'll find it on ITV or ITV Hub, with kick off set for 2.15 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream in the Six Nations wherever you are

The Italy vs Scotland live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream in the US

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 9.15 a.m. ET / 6.15 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream in Canada

Canadian rugby union fans can watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream on Stan Sport and enjoy all the Six Nations action from the other side of the globe.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 7-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the free trial also includes the Sport add-on.

As well as the Six Nations rugby, Stan also has Champions League 21/22 live streams and Europa League coverage plus tennis action from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and lots more.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Six Nations table

Position Team P PD Bonus Pts 1 France 3 52 2 14 2 Ireland 3 67 3 11 3 England 3 34 2 10 4 Scotland 3 -19 1 5 5 Wales 3 -23 1 5 6 Italy 3 -111 0 0

Six Nations fixtures

