The Tom's Guide verdict: 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.' (2017) Rating: 2.5/5 stars Verdict: If I were just judging Denzel Washington's performance, I'd probably give "Roman J. Israel, Esq." five out of five stars. Unfortunately, I have to grade the movie as a whole. Outside of Denzel's Oscar-nominated portrayal of the titular attorney, there's not much going for this legal thriller, which masquerades as a dramatic character study until its final act. It's still worth watching, but only just. Where to watch: Stream "Roman J. Israel, Esq." for free on Pluto TV

Like most people, I have never seen "Roman J. Israel, Esq." I knew it would eventually come up in the Denzel Watchathon, but until recently, it was just a name on a list of movies to watch; presumably just an unremarkable piece of Denzel's impressive filmography.

But then something happened — I started getting fed clips from this movie on TikTok. Was the Chinese government spying on me, knowing that this movie was approaching in my 52-film journey through Denzel's career and trying to pique my interest? For legal reasons, I certainly can't claim that to be the case, but regardless of why these clips were suddenly in my algorithm, one thing was clear to me: Denzel is really good in this movie.

Turns out, I'm not the only person who got that impression, because the legendary actor was nominated for his eighth Oscar for his portrayal of the titular attorney.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

However, that's essentially where the praise for this movie ends. Despite featuring future Oscar nominee Colin Farrell alongside Denzel, and a screenplay written by director Dan Gilroy (who, while not as accomplished as his brother Tony, has still written and directed some great movies), this movie fell flat critically and commercially. It is currently rated 55% fresh by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences don't rate it much higher; just 57%. It brought in just $13 million on a $22 million budget, making it an undeniable flop despite featuring an award-worthy performance from Washington.

So with that knowledge in mind, I was ready to judge the movie for myself. Were the TikTok clips foreshadowing an excellent movie to come? Would I soon join the group of people underwhelmed by this film? Two hours later (plus some commercials), I had a definitive answer.

If you want to watch this movie before you read on, I have good news! It's currently streaming for free on Pluto TV, one of the best free streaming services we've tested.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with the Streaming team at Tom's Guide since 2023, reviewing dozens of movies each year so you don't have to watch the bad ones.

Denzel saves this surprisingly boring legal thriller

As already mentioned, "Roman J. Israel, Esq." stars Denzel Washington as the titular character. Roman is a partner at a small criminal defense firm in Los Angeles until, suddenly, his partner, William Jackson, has a heart attack and goes into a permanent coma. That leads Jackson's estate to bring in big-shot lawyer George Pierce (Colin Farrell), one of Jackson's former law students, to help wind down the firm's operations, as it turns out the partnership has been hemorrhaging money, unbeknownst to Roman.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roman isn't left looking for a job long, though. Pierce offers Roman a job at Pierce's firm, seeing Roman's clear talent as a legal mind. However, Roman quickly clashes with the culture at his new firm, and it's obvious why.

To be on the safe side, I'll describe Roman as a ... socially awkward character, but I think most people today would identify him as neurodivergent. He's a brilliant analyst of the law. His research is impeccable. But he has zero people skills and strong moral and ethical convictions that often lead him to butt heads with basically everyone he has a conversation with.

This forces Denzel to give a fairly uncharacteristic and complex performance. While Roman shares Denzel's proclivity for effortlessly spewing compelling dialogue, there's none of the gravitas that comes with Washington's more verbose, award-nominated performances. Roman has a well-educated, well-spoken tongue, but he doesn't have the smooth, silver tongue of someone like Alonzo in "Training Day," or even historical figures Malcolm X and Rubin "The Hurricane" Carter.

There's also a physical element to the performance. It's unclear whether he's wearing a relatively subtle fat suit, bulkier clothing, gained actual weight for the performance or some combination of the three, but Denzel as Roman is a noticeably larger figure than I typically associate with the actor. Not that he's ever diminutive on screen; he's as often an action star as he is a dramatic force of nature and typically he's in excellent shape. But the physique of Roman is one I'd associate more with Forest Whitaker than Denzel. In fact, I couldn't help but think about what the movie would be like with Whitaker, an incredible actor in his own right, as Roman instead of Washington.

For most of the movie, you'd be forgiven for fast-forwarding through every moment that isn't Denzel talking. The TikTok clips I mentioned in the introduction of this review? They're probably 90% of this movie that's worth watching. That is, until we get to the third act, when this legal thriller actually becomes ... well, thrilling.

Perhaps it's for the best that Denzel got the role, though, because it's essentially the movie's sole saving grace. Farrell isn't miscast, but he's woefully underutilized as Pierce, and it's not the most emotive performance, save for a few moments. Roman's love interest, Maya (Carmen Ejogo), has zero chemistry with Roman. It's awkward from beginning to end, and you almost want to fast-forward through their scenes together.

In fact, for most of the movie, you'd be forgiven for fast-forwarding through every moment that isn't Denzel talking. The TikTok clips I mentioned in the introduction of this review? They're probably 90% of this movie that's worth watching. That is, until we get to the third act, when this legal thriller actually becomes ... well, thrilling.

Verdict: 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.' is a must-watch, but only just

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

I don't want to spoil the twist that ultimately thrusts this legal thriller into its propulsive, paranoid conclusion. But I will say that Roman, normally so strong in his convictions, finally reaches a breaking point, and it's the first time in the movie that the character becomes interesting rather than merely a vehicle for impressive dialogue.

I realize that I've spent a few paragraphs talking about this film's lowlights, but despite its flaws, it's still a movie I recommend watching for anyone who loves a great Denzel performance. While the movie is far from the best he's ever been in, his performance is well-deserving of the Oscar nomination it earned. Now that I've seen it for myself, I'll freely admit that it's a quintessential part of his oeuvre and certainly merits inclusion on his highlight reel.

So while it's streaming for free, make sure to check out "Roman J. Israel, Esq." if you haven't already. And based on its meager box office returns, I'm willing to bet you haven't checked this movie off your own personal Denzel Watchathon.

Stream "Roman J. Israel, Esq." for free right now on Pluto TV

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.