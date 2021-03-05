How to watch Tokyo Ghoul in order anywhere

If you're after a gory, exciting anime to get stuck into, Tokyo Ghoul is the perfect choice. An adaptation of Sui Ishida's serialized manga, Tokyo Ghoul follows student Ken Kaneki as he deals with his transformation after he's attacked by a Ghoul (flesh-eating monsters that inhabit Earth in secrecy).

However, with a number of prequels and live-action spins offs, it can be tricky to work out how to watch Tokyo Ghoul in order – be that chronologically from a story standpoint, by release date, or the order which is most entertaining.

Plus, in some countries Tokyo Ghoul is available on Netflix, while in others (notably the US) it's carried by other streaming services. But, even if you've only got Netflix, there's an easy way to watch Tokyo Ghoul in order wherever you are that we'll explain below.

Tokyo Ghoul in release order

If you want to watch Tokyo Ghoul in the exact order it was released, this is how to do it:

1. Tokyo Ghoul season 1

Watch on Netflix UK

2. Tokyo Ghoul: Root A (season 2)

Watch on Netflix UK

3. Tokyo Ghoul: Jack & Pinto OVAs

Watch Jack on Netflix UK / Watch Pinto on Netflix UK

4. Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie

Watch on Netflix Japan

5. Tokyo Ghoul: re (season 3)

Watch on Netflix UK

Tokyo Ghoul in chronological order

You may prefer to watch Tokyo Ghoul in true chronological order. This means watching the prequels first. We would probably only recommend this to people who are rewatching Tokyo Ghoul:

1. Tokyo Ghoul: Jack & Pinto OVAs

Watch Jack on Netflix UK / Watch Pinto on Netflix UK

2. Tokyo Ghoul season 1

Watch on Netflix UK

3. Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie

Watch on Netflix Japan

4. Tokyo Ghoul: Root A (season 2)

Watch on Netflix UK

5. Tokyo Ghoul: re (season 3)

Watch on Netflix UK

How we recommend watching Tokyo Ghoul

In our opinion, this is how to watch Tokyo Ghoul in order. Opening with the first season gets things off to a great start, and the movie is a different take on the same story. Jack and Pinto slot in nicely after the second season, and the third season rounds it off well:

1. Tokyo Ghoul season 1

Watch on Netflix UK

2. Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie

Watch on Netflix Japan

3. Tokyo Ghoul: Root A (season 2)

Watch on Netflix UK

4. Tokyo Ghoul: Jack & Pinto OVAs

Watch Jack on Netflix UK / Watch Pinto on Netflix UK

5. Tokyo Ghoul: re (season 3)

Watch on Netflix UK

Watch Tokyo Ghoul: the background

Tokyo Ghoul starts out with Ken Kaneki as a regular student, excited and nervous for a date with a girl. However, when she turns out to be a Ghoul and attacks him, things change irreversibly for Ken.

From then on, the anime documents Ken coming to terms with his new life, from befriending Ghouls to hiding his true nature from his human friends – and, of course, plenty more guts and gore.

Released in 2015 after the first two seasons of Tokyo Ghoul were the Original Video Animations Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto. These are prequels to the original seasons, and diverge from the manga's storyline.

Then the live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie was released in 2017, and in 2018 the final season of the anime was released.