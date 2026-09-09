What to watch tonight: 57 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more (Sept. 9)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 9), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these Prime Video thriller movies you can stream right now.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'The Paper' season 2 (Peacock)

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mockumentary sitcom series

What's it about? "The Paper" centers around the Toledo Truth Teller, a small newspaper based in Toledo, Ohio. Normally, this small media outlet wouldn't garner much attention, but the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin in "The Office" has made it — and the paper's new editor-in-chief (Domhnall Gleeson) — their next subject.

Why you need to watch it: If you liked "The Office," this mockumentary is the same premise, just a different setting. People seem to like it too. Season 2 currently has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76 on Metacritic, the latter of which is an improvement over season 1.

Watch all 10 episodes of "The Paper" season 2 on Peacock now

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'Last Seen' premiere (Apple TV)

Last Seen — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Australian thriller miniseries

What's it about? Ian (Patrick Brammall) is an emergency dispatcher whose daughter went missing 11 years ago. But one night, he gets a call from a woman named Sarah (Chloe Jean Lourdes). Things take a shocking turn during their interaction when Sarah reveals her name might actually be Mags — Ian's daughter's name.

Why you need to watch it: This looks like a gripping thriller with a simple yet compelling premise. Apple has successfully produced similar thriller miniseries in the past, so I'm hopeful this one knocks it out of the park as well. So far, things seem promising; "Last Seen" is currently 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the premiere of "Last Seen" on Apple TV now

'Reacher' season 4 (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? Alan Ritchson is back for another round as the titular Jack Reacher. In Season 4, he's investigating the death of a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) that he witnessed in a Philadelphia subway car. Now, Reacher, a Philadelphia cop (Tamara Green) and the woman's brother (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) are trying to learn why she took her own life. They just have to steer clear of the CIA and other deadly operators.

Why you need to watch it: I reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 premiere for Tom's Guide, and I've enjoyed the episodes that have come since. The show sticks to what made the past three seasons a success, and Ritchson has never been more perfectly cast as the hulking yet witty Jack Reacher.

Watch episode 7 of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Sept 9

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?" (2026)

"Prom Night" (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

"Reacher" season 4 (new episode)

MLB - New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies, 7:05 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 (new episode)

"Average Joe" season 2 (new episode)

"Paw Patrol" season 12

"The Death of Stalin" (2017)

UEFA Champions League - League Phase Matchday 1

HBO MAX

"Bobby Flay's The Line" season 1 (Food Network)

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup - Puerto Rico vs. China, 11:45 a.m. ET

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup - Italy vs. Australia, 2:45 p.m. ET

HULU

"Made in Korea" season 2 (new episode)

"The Shards" finale, 9 p.m. PT (new episode)

"Together Together" (2021)

DISNEY+

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 (new episode)

"Made in Korea" season 2 (new episodes)

"Pokémon: Indigo League" season 1 (new episodes)

APPLE TV

"Last Seen" premiere

"Ted Lasso" season 4 (new episode)

"Women in Blue (Las Azules)" season 2 (new episode)

MLS - Atlanta vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. ET

MLS - DC United vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Montreal vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Toronto vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, 7:45 p.m. ET

MLS - New York City FC vs. New England, 8 p.m. ET

MLS - Austin vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Chicago vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Houston vs. Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Minnesota vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m. ET

MLS - LAFC vs. New York, 10:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Portland vs. Saint Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET

MLS - San Diego vs. San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET

MLS - Vancouver vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"The Paper" season 2

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 16 premiere (Bravo)

La Vuelta a España Stage 17

MLB - Game of the Day #164

MLB - Toronto Blue Jays vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m. ET

MLB - Saint Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

2026 IWBF Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - France vs. USA, 4:30 pm. ET

NFL - New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

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