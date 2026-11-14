Denzel Washington directs and stars in this Viola Davis Oscar-winning drama — and you need to stream it for free right now

The Tom's Guide verdict: 'Fences' (2016) Rating: 4/5 stars Verdict: This period drama is a well-executed adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning 1985 play of the same name. Unfortunately, it notably feels like you're watching a play; it struggles to make the case for why it's a dramatic work of cinema as opposed to a theatrical revival. But as Denzel Washington and Viola Davis start pitching a perfect game, you stop nitpicking and let the performances take over. Where to watch: Stream "Fences" for free on Tubi or YouTube

"Fences" was a movie I circled on my calendar as I made my way through this year-long Denzel Watchathon. This is considered a seminal work in the legendary actor's career. It's his third directorial effort in his filmography and by far the best. It also earned him his seventh Oscar nomination as an actor (his second of three he'd earn in the 2010s alone).

Once you watch it, it's no surprise why this performance makes the highlight reel. This movie is essentially crafted to serve his character, except for the few scenes where it's designed to highlight Viola Davis. She plays Denzel's on-screen wife in this period drama film, and I'd argue it's her performance that's the more impressive of the two.

Unfortunately, if I have to nitpick, this strength is also the movie's biggest weakness. "Fences" is adapted from August Wilson's 1985 play of the same name. That play was a roaring success, earning Wilson both a Pulitzer and a Tony Award in 1987. Watching this film adaptation, one wouldn't be shocked if Denzel and Wilson (who also wrote the screenplay for this movie) didn't change a thing from the Broadway version. The entire time, it feels unmistakably like you're watching a play.

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This isn't inherently a bad thing; I often like movies adapted from plays, and to be clear, I thought this film was excellent. But unlike, say, "A Few Good Men," I failed to see what was added to the performances, to the story, etc., by turning Wilson's play into a cinematic experience. If you had simply had this same cast act out the play on a stage and filmed it on a Sony Handycam, it'd probably be just as good.

If you want to watch this movie before you read on, I have good news! It's currently streaming for free on Tubi, one of the best free streaming services we've tested. You can also stream it for free on YouTube (with ads).

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with the Streaming team at Tom's Guide since 2023, reviewing dozens of movies each year so you don't have to watch the bad ones.

'Fences' is made for Denzel, but Davis steals the show

The sixth installment in August Wilson's 10-part "Pittsburgh Cycle," "Fences," centers around Troy. Portrayed by Denzel Washington in this adaptation, he's a middle-aged man working as a sanitation worker. He appears to be an ordinary working-class Pittsburgher, albeit sans Yinzer accent. But as the story unfolds, it's quickly apparent that Troy wasn't always destined for an ordinary life.

Troy, as revealed by his longtime friend, Bono (Stephen McKinley Henderson), was at one point one of the best baseball players in America. But he had the bad luck of being a Black player in the years before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. So while his Negro League career earned him plaudits and adulation, it didn't exactly bring in the cash. And you can only dine on praise for so long before reality sets in.

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Complicating things is ... well, everything else. His marriage to Rose (Viola Davis) appears healthy, but early on in the movie there are hints this isn't the case. It's clear that money can be a pain point for Troy, who now has less of it than ever because he's no longer collecting part of his brother's (Mykelti Williamson) disability check from the Army. When Troy's 34-year-old son, Lyons (Russell Hornsby), comes asking for money, it's clear that Troy thinks he'll never see that money again, and that he doesn't have enough cash to waste. Even on family.

But it's not Lyons's relationship with his father at the core of "Fences." Instead, the film focuses on Troy's relationship with his other son, Cory. He's 17 years old and the only child produced by Troy and Rose's marriage. His relationship with his dad is somewhat rocky and complicated by the fact that colleges are recruiting Cory for football. Troy, a former pro athlete who now makes a living hauling trash, wants Cory to avoid sports entirely for fear that it will lead him down the same path Troy went down.

Davis is more subtle in her performance. She's not given a ton to do at first, but then she's given some devastating news in a later scene, and it allows her to steal the scene. From that moment on, she steals the entire movie.

Despite all this focus on Troy and his sons, it's Viola Davis who steals the movie as Rose. Denzel is supposed to be excellent in this movie. He's given incredible lines. He's the main character. Every character exists in this story to be a reflection of his impact on their lives or to highlight a trial and tribulation Troy has had to deal with. There's a scene early on where Cory asks why Troy doesn't like him, and Denzel just cooks, as the Gen Z youths would say. In fact, if you've seen a scene from this movie on TikTok, it's probably this scene of Denzel as Troy taking his son down a peg.

Davis is more subtle in her performance. She's not given a ton to do at first, but then she's given some devastating news in a later scene, and it allows her to steal the scene. From that moment on, she steals the entire movie.

In that aforementioned scene, she's not openly weeping, sobbing, or screaming at the top of her lungs, all of which would be perfectly reasonable responses given the news she just received. However, she manages to do a feat of physical acting where snot just runs from her nostrils. It's the clear aftermath of a moment of grief, underlying the fact that she's not nearly as composed as she's forcing herself to appear on the outside.

Verdict: Denzel and Davis are worth the price of admission, especially while you can stream 'Fences' for free

Fences Trailer 2 (2016) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

When I say that Davis steals this movie and doesn't let go, I mean it. She was the lone Oscar winner for "Fences," deservedly taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. It might be the first movie since "The Manchurian Candidate" where I felt that an actress took the spotlight from Denzel and there was simply nothing he could do about it.

But again, Denzel is great in this movie. He earns an Oscar nomination; the movie itself earns a Best Picture nomination, in no small part due to his performance and direction. It's a tough watch at times. Because it feels like a play but lacks the intimate, almost physical connection between thespian and theatergoer, it can also lose your interest on occasion.

That all is quickly brushed aside, though, as the film reaches its climax. The performances at the center of this movie are the definition of must-watch. And now that it's currently available to stream at home for free, you really have no excuse not to check it out if you haven't already.

Stream "Fences" for free right now on Tubi or for free on YouTube

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