What to watch tonight: 42 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more (Oct. 14)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ etc to see what's recently landed, along with a new horror pick released on Shudder and plenty of live sports.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 14), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 7 biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Cocaine Bear’ (2023) (Netflix)

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Genre: Horror comedy movie

What it's about: Inspired by a bizarre true story, "Cocaine Bear" follows a group of criminals, police officers, tourists and teenagers whose lives collide in a Georgia forest. After a drug smuggler's cocaine shipment falls from a plane, a black bear consumes the drugs and launches a violent rampage, leaving the unsuspecting visitors fighting to survive.

Why you should watch it: "Cocaine Bear" is worth watching for its ridiculous premise, outrageous gore and gloriously over-the-top kills. Elizabeth Banks delivers a chaotic horror-comedy packed with dark humor, memorable set pieces and a talented ensemble cast. It doesn't take itself seriously, making this a fun pick for fans of bloody, bonkers creature features.

Watch "Cocaine Bear" on Netflix now

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‘Love of Your Life’ (2026) (Prime Video)

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Genre: Romantic drama movie

What it's about: Boston nurse Maya (Margaret Qualley) falls deeply in love with Charlie (Gabriel Basso), imagining a future together. When tragedy shatters their life, Maya embarks on a journey across countries to rebuild her life, confront her past and discover whether she can open her heart to love again.

Why you should watch it: If you’re a sucker for a good romance, “Love of Your Life” is worth adding to your watchlist. Margaret Qualley gives a compelling performance as Maya in this emotional drama, with director Rachel Morrison following her through years of heartbreak, unexpected connections and big life changes. The movie also looks gorgeous, but what really appeals to me is its more mature take on love and relationships.

Watch "Love of Your Life" on Prime Video now

‘VisionQuest’ (series premiere) (Disney+)

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Genre: Superhero series

What it's about: In Marvel’s "VisionQuest," a rebooted Vision (Paul Bettany) goes into hiding while trying to understand his identity and recover his sense of purpose. When a bounty hunter targets him, Vision goes on the run with Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), a mysterious boy who may be his reincarnated son, while resisting Ultron’s (James Spader) influence.

Why you should watch it: Anyone who loved “WandaVision” will likely enjoy “VisionQuest.” Paul Bettany returns as Vision, while James Spader makes a memorable comeback as Ultron, giving Marvel fans plenty to get excited about. The sci-fi series digs into questions of identity, family and what it really means to be human, all while delivering striking visuals and a mystery that kept me curious about what comes next.

Watch "VisionQuest" on Disney+ now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Oct 14

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Love Is Blind Season 11: Boston" (Netflix series)

"Cocaine Bear" (2023)

"Pororo – The Little Penguin" (season 9)

"Sumukhi Suresh Hoemonal" (2026)

"The Foreigner" (2003)

PRIME VIDEO

"Love of Your Life" (2026)

"Helluva Boss" (season 3, part 1)

PARAMOUNT+

"Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living" (seasons 1-6)

"Tyler Perry’s House of Payne" (seasons 7-12)

"Wylde Pak" (seasons 1-2)

UEFA: Roma vs. Real Madrid (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA: Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain (3 p.m. ET)

English Football League: Lincoln City vs. West Ham United (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam" (TNT)

AEW Dynamite (8 p.m. ET)

AEW Collision (10 p.m. ET)

AEW Countdown: WrestleDream 2026 (11 p.m. ET)

NHL: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Slow Horses" (season 6 new episode)

"Brothers" (new episode)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (ABC)

"The Hunger Games" (2012)

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013)

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" (2023)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 premiere)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"R.J. Decker" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

DISNEY+

"VisionQuest" (series premiere)

"Megastorm" (season 1 premiere)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Chicago Med" (season 12 new episode)

"Chicago Fire" (season 15 new episode)

"Chicago P.D." (season 14 new episode)

"Days of Our Lives" (new episode)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football – Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Hockey – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Hockey – Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (ESPN) – 9:30pm ET

Women's College Volleyball – Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (ACC Network) – 7pm ET

Women's College Volleyball – Mississippi State vs. Missouri (SEC Network) – 7pm ET

SHUDDER

"The Mill Killers" (2026)

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