I found 15 Criterion Collection early Black Friday deals — rare discounts on classic movies from Stanley Kubrick, David Lynch and Guillermo del Toro
Build the ultimate movie collection with these Blu-rays and 4Ks
If there's such a thing as a guarantee of movie quality, then The Criterion Collection is it. The prestige brand releases definitive editions of movie masterpieces on feature-packed Blu-rays and 4Ks. Don't expect your average blockbuster, here. The Criterion Collection is all about iconic directors and cinematic classics that have stood the test of time.
Criterion releases are also very rarely on sale, which is why now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. For this article I've selected 15 of the best Criterion releases, some on Blu-ray and some on 4K UHD, that are all available to order right now.
I've picked out some of my favorite films of all time here, like Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel and David Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. There's also an incredible Godzilla boxset and much, much more. Add a few to your cart now and prepare to enjoy some of the best films ever made.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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