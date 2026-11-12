I found 15 Criterion Collection early Black Friday deals — rare discounts on classic movies from Stanley Kubrick, David Lynch and Guillermo del Toro

If there's such a thing as a guarantee of movie quality, then The Criterion Collection is it. The prestige brand releases definitive editions of movie masterpieces on feature-packed Blu-rays and 4Ks. Don't expect your average blockbuster, here. The Criterion Collection is all about iconic directors and cinematic classics that have stood the test of time.

Criterion releases are also very rarely on sale, which is why now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. For this article I've selected 15 of the best Criterion releases, some on Blu-ray and some on 4K UHD, that are all available to order right now.

I've picked out some of my favorite films of all time here, like Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel and David Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. There's also an incredible Godzilla boxset and much, much more. Add a few to your cart now and prepare to enjoy some of the best films ever made.

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