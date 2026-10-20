What to watch tonight: 57 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more (Oct. 20)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with new movies you can now buy or rent at home.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 20), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to watch this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ (season premiere) (Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Anime sci-fi series

What it's about: Set in the neon-soaked streets of Night City, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" follows a washed-up mercenary searching for purpose and a deadly nomad seeking revenge. As their lives intertwine with those of a young filmmaker and other troubled outsiders, they become entangled in a brutal world of corporate secrets, obsession and violence. This standalone anime sequel explores the lengths people will go to make their stories matter.

Why you should watch it: If you loved the first season, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" is well worth watching for its breathtaking animation, brutal action and emotionally complex new characters. Studio Trigger brings Night City's neon-soaked dystopia to life with striking visuals, while its stories of revenge, redemption and humanity offer plenty of depth. This standalone sequel delivers a fresh perspective on one of gaming's most compelling sci-fi universes.

Watch "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" on Netflix now

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‘Anyone but You’ (2023) (HBO Max)

ANYONE BUT YOU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy movie

What it's about: After an amazing first date ends badly, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) become sworn enemies. When they're reunited at a destination wedding in Australia, the pair agree to pretend to be a couple for their own personal reasons. But as they navigate awkward encounters, family interference and undeniable chemistry, their fake relationship threatens to turn into something real.

Why you should watch it: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell bring plenty of star power to "Anyone But You," a cheeky romantic comedy packed with fake dating, hilarious wedding chaos and simmering chemistry. The enemies-to-lovers storyline delivers plenty of romantic tension. If you love modern rom-coms with a little spice and feel-good romance, this is an easy watch.

Watch "Anyone but You" on HBO Max now

‘The Weight’ (2026) (PVOD)

The Weight | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical thriller movie

What it's about: Set in Oregon during the Great Depression, "The Weight" follows Samuel Murphy (Ethan Hawke), a struggling father imprisoned in a brutal labor camp and desperate to reunite with his young daughter. When warden Clancy (Russell Crowe) offers him early release in exchange for smuggling gold through the wilderness, Murphy accepts. But as the dangerous journey unfolds, greed, violence and betrayal threaten to destroy the crew's chances of survival.

Why you should watch it: Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe lead this gritty, old-school thriller packed with tense action sequences. "The Weight" stands out for its rugged Depression-era setting, emotional father-daughter stakes and gripping gold-smuggling mission. Hawke delivers a particularly compelling performance in a survival adventure that feels refreshingly different from today's typical blockbusters.

Buy/rent "The Weight" on Amazon now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Oct 20

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" (Netflix series)

"Blindspotting" (seasons 1-2)

"Hot Wheels: Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex" (2026)

"Kubi" (2023)

"Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

UEFA Champions League: Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Prague (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. AEK Athens (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Villarreal (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs. Barcelona (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Anyone but You" (2023)

MLB American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show" (new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Phony" (series premiere)

"Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

" Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

Best Friends" (new podcast episode) "Between Steps" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (ABC) – streaming Live at 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons (3 p.m. ET)

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (6:30 p.m. ET)

Liga MX: Chivas vs. Necaxa (7:30 p.m. ET)

Liga MX: Juárez vs. Atlante (9 p.m. ET)

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET)

Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. León (10:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football: Missouri State Bears vs. Delaware Blue Hens (7 p.m. ET)

College Football: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: San Jose Sharks vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET)

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Some Kind of Heaven" (2020)

PVOD

"Before We Forget" (2025)

"By Any Means" (2026)

"Goody Goody" (2026)

"The Musical" (2026)

"Tiny Fugitives" (2026)

"The Weight" (2026)

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