What to watch tonight: 47 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (Sept. 16)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 16), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three thriller movies streaming right now on Paramount+.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Reacher' season 4 finale (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? Alan Ritchson is back as the titular Jack Reacher. In season 4, he's investigating the death of a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) that he witnessed in a Philadelphia subway car. That investigation has taken Reacher, a Philadelphia cop (Sydelle Noel) and the woman's brother (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) into a conspiracy that has them dodging mercenaries, international assassins and the CIA.

Why you need to watch it: I reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 premiere for Tom's Guide, and I also reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 finale that just dropped today. Over eight episodes, this show has stuck to what it does best: letting Alan Ritchson beat people up first and ask questions later.

Watch episode 8 (season finale) of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

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'Neagley' season 1 (Prime Video)

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? A spin-off of "Reacher," this new crime thriller features Maria Sten reprising in the titular role. As a private investigator in Chicago, Frances Neagley is used to dealing with the worst of the worst. But the sudden death of a friend has her dealing with a pair of villains committing acts worse than one could even imagine.

Why you need to watch it: In my review of "Neagley" season 1, which just dropped all eight of its episodes today, I praised the new series for keeping Jack Reacher (mostly) out of it. But even with him not around, this show feels a lot like just another chapter of "Reacher," for better and worse.

Watch all eight episodes of "Neagley" season 1 on Prime Video now

'Slow Horses' season 6 premiere (Apple TV)

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? In this season of "Slow Horses," the members of Slough House (past and present) find themselves hunted down by an unknown force. After a few unexpected deaths, spymaster Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his band of rejects try to uncover who is behind the attacks. Complicating things is the return of River's (Jack Lowden) father, Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving), a CIA asset turned contract killer who could definitely be behind the deaths.

Why you need to watch it: I've already seen "Slow Horses" season 6 in full, including today's season 6 premiere, and I promise you, this show is worth a watch. It's not afraid to kill its darlings, and it's easily one of the 10 best shows I've seen all year.

Watch the premiere of "Slow Horses" season 6 on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Sept 16

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Doll"

PRIME VIDEO

"Neagley" season 1

"Reacher" season 4 finale

"The Napa Boys" (2026)

"The Battle to Breathe" (2026) (requires PBS subscription add-on)

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 (new episode)

"Average Joe" season 2 (new episode)

"Golden Axe" season 1 premiere

"Route 187"

"Furlough" (2018)

UEFA Europa League - League Phase Matchday 1

U.S. Open Cup - Semifinal: Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. ET

U.S. Open Cup - Semifinal: Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis CITY SC, 9:30 p.m. ET

HBO MAX

"A Very Haunted Renovation" season 1 (HGTV)

"Toxic" season 2 (ID)

HULU

"City of Blood"

"Dancing with the Stars" season 35 premiere

"Made in Korea" season 2 (new episodes)

"Minimum Security" season 1

"PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]"

"R.J. Decker" season 2 premiere

"Unexpected Loves" season 1

DISNEY+

"City of Blood"

"Dancing with the Stars" season 35, 8 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 (new episode)

"Made in Korea" season 2 (new episodes)

"Minimum Security" season 1

"PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]"

"Unexpected Loves" season 1

APPLE TV

"Last Seen" (new episode)

"Slow Horses" season 6 premiere

"Ted Lasso" season 4 (new episode)

"Women in Blue (Las Azules)" season 2 (new episode)

Campeones Cup - Miami vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"Next Gen NYC" season 2 reunion: Part 1 [Uncensored Version] (Bravo)

MLB - Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

2026 IWBF Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - Semifinals

2026 IWBF Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - Semifinals

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

TUBI

"Sanctuary" (2022)

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