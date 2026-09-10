What to watch tonight: 46 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Sept. 10)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 10), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three new-to-Netflix thriller movies worth streaming right now.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams (Netflix)

A post shared by NFL Australia & NZ (@nflaunz) A photo posted by on

Genre: Live sports event

What it's about: This NFL season, Netflix is getting a game to start the year. In what's going to be just the second game of the 2026-27 regular season, the San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Los Angeles Rams, who are not only the Niners' division rival, but odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. These two won't be facing off in California, though. Instead, they're headed down to Melbourne for some (non-Aussie rules) football.

Why you should watch it: Last year, these two perennial Super Bowl contenders split their regular-season matchups. The Niners took home a close overtime victory in October, and then got blown out in the return match in November. It's anyone's guess who will come out on top this time, though as a Niners fan, I know who I'm pulling for.

Watch the NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams live on Netflix starting at 8:35 p.m. ET tonight

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Colin from Accounts' season 3 (Paramount+)

Colin From Accounts | Season 3 Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama series

What it's about: Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) have what must be the world's worst meet-cute. She flashed him her nipple, causing him to crash his car into a dog that they then rushed to a vet. Flash forward, and they've been living together, raising that dog. But a drunken proposal might have ended this star-crossed relationship for good.

Why you should watch it: "Colin from Accounts" is hilarious. It's one of the best comedy series of this decade so far. If you don't believe me, believe its 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes across all three seasons.

Watch "Colin from Accounts" season 3now

'Supergirl' (2026) (HBO Max)

Supergirl | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: DC superhero movie

What's it about? After debuting in "Superman," Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) returns to the DCU as the titular "Supergirl." In this adventure, she's decided to go out drinking ... over and over and over again, to celebrate her birthday and cope with the loss of her homeworld. But her birthday bender takes a turn when a young girl named Ruthye (Eve Ridley) draws Kara into a bloody quest for revenge.

Why you need to watch it: This DC movie is based on the incredible comic book run "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." Which makes it all the more disappointing that it wasn't very good. But it's finally included in your HBO Max subscription. So if you were ever going to watch it, now's the time.

Watch "Supergirl" (2026) on HBO Max now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Sept 10

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Call My Agent! The Movie" (2026)

"Crew Girl"

NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:35 p.m. ET

"The Perfect Lie"

"We Don't Live Here Anymore" (2004)

PRIME VIDEO

"Bombshell" (2019)

PARAMOUNT+

"Colin from Accounts" season 3

UEFA Champions League - League Phase Matchday 1

HBO MAX

"A Killer Story"

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup - Belgium vs. Germany, 11:45 a.m. ET

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup - Australia vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. ET

"Krypto Saves the Day" season 2A

"Save My Skin" season 6 (TLC)

"Supergirl" (2026)

HULU

"Ancient Aliens" season 22

"Crime in Progress" season 1

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" premiere

"Monster Quest" seasons 1-2

"Project Runway" season 22 finale, 10 p.m. PT

"The Shards" season 1 finale, 12 a.m. ET

DISNEY+

"Crime in Progress" season 1

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" premiere

"Monster Quest" seasons 1-2

"Project Runway" season 22 finale, 10 p.m. PT

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Next Gen NYC" season 2 finale (Bravo)

"Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast" season 2 finale (Bravo)

"The Last Voyage of Demeter" (2023)

La Vuelta a España Stage 18

MLB - Game of the Day #164

2026 IWBF Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - USA vs. Netherlands, 10:15 p.m. ET

2026 IWBF Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - USA vs. Germany, 4:45 p.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

WONDER PROJECT

"Noah"

PLUTO TV

PBR Stockyards Showcase

DAZN Ringside: Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.