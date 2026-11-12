The Force is strong with these 12 early Black Friday Star Wars merch deals
Celebrate the original Star Wars with these great toys, books and merch picks
A long time ago in a cinema far, far away (well, Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles) the original Star Wars opened for the first time and changed the face of blockbuster movies forever.
It's hard to overstate the impact that Star Wars has had on Hollywood in the decades since. As Disney has revealed its plans for the 50th anniversary next year, we decided it was the perfect time to look at some of the great merch that is available right now as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
From fun and informative books to masks, action figures and helmets, there's a lot to choose from here — all of which have money off, for a limited time only. May the Force be with you!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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