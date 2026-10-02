What to watch tonight: 61 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Oct. 2)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with new movies released on streaming (PVOD).

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 2), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Tyler Perry’s Doing Life’ (2026) (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama movie

What it's about: “Tyler Perry’s Doing Life” follows Anika (Naomi Baker), a single mother and former prison officer, who reconnects with Carousel (Jay Reeves), a reformed ex-convict who once saved her during a prison riot. As the pair develop an unexpected relationship, they face resistance from those around them while trying to build a new life together.

Why you should watch it: This film is worth watching for its emotional performances, particularly from Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves. Tyler Perry writes and directs, while the supporting cast adds plenty of familiar faces. If you enjoy heartfelt Netflix dramas with romance, emotional stakes and an uplifting tone, this looks like an easy weekend watch.

Watch "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" on Netflix now

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‘Evil Dead Burn’ (2026) (HBO Max)

Evil Dead Burn | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: Alice (Souheila Yacoub) is a grieving widow who travels to her in-laws’ secluded home after her husband’s death. But the family reunion takes a horrifying turn when demonic forces possess them one by one, transforming the house into a blood-soaked fight for survival against an increasingly terrifying Deadite threat.

Why you should watch it: If you’re after horror that goes all-in on blood, gore and nasty practical effects, “Evil Dead Burn” should be on your Halloween watchlist. Sébastien Vaniček delivers several inventive, wince-inducing set pieces, while Souheila Yacoub leads a committed cast. It’s a particularly brutal entry for fans who like their horror seriously gruesome.

Watch "Evil Dead Burn" on HBO Max now

‘Coven Academy’ (series premiere) (Hulu)

Coven Academy | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural teen drama series

What it's about: Three teenage witches and their warlock classmates are at an elite magic boarding school in New Orleans. As they learn to control their powers, the students become caught up in ancient supernatural conflicts, dangerous secrets and forbidden romances, forcing them to protect their city while navigating the challenges of growing up.

Why you should watch it: “Coven Academy” offers a fast-paced supernatural mystery with witches, vampires, romance and plenty of secrets. Its short, bingeable chapters make it easy to fly through, while the New Orleans setting gives the series a suitably spooky atmosphere. Fans of “Wednesday,” “Charmed” and “The Vampire Diaries” may find plenty to enjoy.

Watch "Coven Academy" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct 2

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"#Love" (Netflix series)

"Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend" (2026)

"Tyler Perry’s Doing Life" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't" (2025)

"Wuthering Heights" (2026)

"Prefiero la Muerte" ("I Would Rather Die") (2026)

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave (8 p.m. ET)

ONE Fight Night 48: Shamil Erdogan vs. Luke Elliott (9 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Mobland" (season 2 new episode)

HBO Max

"Evil Dead Burn" (2026)

"Batwheels" (season 3 premiere)

"Maine Cabin Masters" (season 13) (Magnolia Network)

"Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights" (season premiere)

"The Torment" (season premiere) (HBO Original Series)

New York Rangers vs. Detroit — 6:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis vs. Dallas — 9:30 p.m. ET

APPLE TV

"The Sisters Grimm" (season 2 premiere)

"The Last First: Winter K2" (documentary film)

"Dark Matter" (season 2 new episode)

Formula 1: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend (Practice 1: 12:30 a.m. ET, Practice 2: 4:00 a.m. ET)

HULU

"Adventure Time: Side Quests" (season 2 premiere)

"Coven Academy" (season premiere)

"The Substance" (2024)

"Mafia Mamma" (2023)

"One Spoon of Chocolate" (2025)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (Hulu original) (premiere)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One

DISNEY+

"Adventure Time: Side Quests" (season 2 premiere)

"Coven Academy" (season premiere)

"Pupstruction" (season 3 premiere)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One

PEACOCK

"How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon" (premiere) (Peacock exclusive)

"The Fog" (1980)

"Hannibal Rising" (2007)

"The Messengers 2" (2009)

"No One Lives" (2012)

"Pulse" (2006)

VP Racing SportsCar Challenge — Road Atlanta #2 (8:25 a.m. ET)

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup — Baku, day 2 (10 10 a.m. ET)

Fox Factory 120 — Road Atlanta (11:35 a.m. ET)

IMSA Qualifying — Road Atlanta (2:15 p.m. ET)

Porsche Carrera Cup — Road Atlanta #2 (3:50 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series — Keeneland Day 1 (4 p.m. ET)

Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC — Gainbridge Super League (7 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

"Baseball Tonight" (new episode)

"Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle" (new episode)

"Fantasy Focus" (new episode)

"The Hoop Collective" (new episode)

"The Breakdown with Peyton and Kuechly" (new episode)

"NBA Today" (new episode)

"Pardon the Interruption" (new episode)

"E60" (new episode)

College football: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (7 p.m. ET)

College football: Montana State at Idaho (10:30 p.m. ET)

WNBA playoffs: Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries (9 p.m. ET)

Women's college soccer: Notre Dame at North Carolina (6 p.m. ET)

Men's college soccer: Virginia Tech at Virginia (8 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Bite Size Terror" (season premiere)

"Pusher" (1996)

Latvia vs. Montenegro — UEFA Nations League (4:00 p.m. ET)

Belgium vs. Türkiye — UEFA Nations League (6:45 p.m. ET)

Saint Lucia vs. Guadeloupe — CONCACAF Nations League (7:00 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"Infirmary" (2026)

PVOD

"Union County" (2026)

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