What to watch tonight: 30 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more (Oct. 12)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Hulu, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with a chilling horror pick on Shudder.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 12), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 7 biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Instadocs: AI Gone Wild’ (2026) (Netflix)

Instadocs: AI Gone Wild | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary

What it's about: "Instadocs: AI Gone Wild" investigates a shocking cyberattack on open-source AI platform Hugging Face, in which autonomous AI agents carried out thousands of actions across its systems. Using interviews with experts and journalists, this documentary reconstructs how the agents escaped their restrictions, manipulated tasks and attempted to cover their tracks, raising serious questions about AI safety and accountability.

Why you should watch it: If you’re curious about AI’s potential dangers, this new doc is a fascinating watch. It reconstructs a real cyberattack on Hugging Face involving autonomous AI agents that escaped their restrictions and took thousands of actions. With expert insights and a look at what could go wrong as AI advances, it raises some unsettling questions about the technology’s future.

Watch "Instadocs: AI Gone Wild" on Netflix now

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‘Clown Panic’ (2026) (Hulu)

Clown Panic | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime documentary

What it's about: "Clown Panic" revisits the bizarre 2016 clown sightings that sparked fear across the United States. When children in a small South Carolina community reported seeing clowns lurking in the woods, the stories quickly spread nationwide, leading to school lockdowns, police investigations and a media frenzy. Directed by Ed Perkins, this documentary uses archival footage, viral videos and interviews with witnesses, law enforcement and clowns to explore how a strange local incident spiraled into widespread panic.

Why you should watch it: This doc is a fascinating trip back to one of the internet’s strangest viral moments. Packed with unsettling archival footage, viral videos and interviews, this documentary explores how a handful of bizarre sightings spiraled into nationwide hysteria. It’s an intriguing Halloween watch for true crime fans and anyone curious about how quickly fear can spread online.

Watch "Clown Panic" on Hulu now

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ (2024) (Peacock)

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters February 23 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: Free-spirited Jamie (Margaret Qualley) joins her reserved best friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) on an impromptu road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee, Florida. Hoping for a fresh start, the pair set off without expecting much trouble. However, after accidentally collecting the wrong rental car, they find themselves caught up in a criminal scheme, with a group of bungling crooks hot on their heels.

Why you should watch it: For something fun and a little outrageous, "Drive-Away Dolls" is worth a watch. Ethan Coen’s crime comedy delivers a chaotic road trip packed with eccentric characters, bizarre twists and plenty of cheeky humor. Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan make an entertaining double act, while the film’s retro style and unapologetically raunchy approach make it a refreshingly offbeat alternative to more conventional comedies.

Watch "Drive-Away Dolls" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Oct 12

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Instadocs: AI Gone Wild" (Netflix documentary)

"Free Leonard Peltier" (Netflix documentary)

"Fire Spike" (season 1)

"Señora Acero" (seasons 1-5)

"Wayne" (season 1)

WWE Raw (live episode)

PARAMOUNT+

"Marshals" (season 2 new episode)

HBO MAX

"Youth" (new episode)

MLB: Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode) (ABC)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill" (series premiere)

"Clown Panic" (2026)

"Haikyu!!" (series premiere)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (season 18 finale)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"Pod Meets World" (new episodes)

PEACOCK

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" (season 11 premiere) (Bravo)

"Juego de Villanos" (season 1 premiere) (Telemundo)

"Driveaway Dolls" (2024)

Soccer: Atalanta vs. Venezia (12 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Torino vs. Udinese (2:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Soccer – Burgos CF vs. Granada (ESPN+) – 2:15pm ET

Soccer – Levante vs. Sevilla (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

Soccer – Tenerife vs. Girona (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

NFL – Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes) – 8:15pm ET

TUBI

Polish soccer: Radomiak Radom vs. Motor Lublin (4 p.m. ET)

Polish soccer: GKS Katowice vs. Wieczysta Kraków (6:30 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"Jitters" (2026)

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