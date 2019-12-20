Amazon has the cheapest Roku deals right now and they ship before Christmas

Amazon is helping you with your last-minute shopping as it slashes pricing on some of the best streaming devices of the year. The online retailer has multiple Roku media players on sale right now.

For instance, you can get the Roku Express HD on sale for $24. Normally $39.99, that's $6 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this streaming media player. Even better, it ships in time for Christmas delivery. It's among the best Amazon deals we've seen this season. Unless otherwise noted, all items will ship in time for Christmas. Other deals you can get include:

Roku Express HD: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The Roku Express HD (1080p) is a simple way to make your TV smart. It offers access to hundreds of channels, a remote, and even comes with an HDMI cable. You'll have no problem getting on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now, and more. Walmart offers the same price.View Deal

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Roku Premiere plugs into your TV's HDMI port and gives you access to all of the major streaming services. It's back at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote.View Deal

Roku Ultra 2019: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box comes with premium headphones that plug straight into its remote. Note, this is the only device that will arrive after Christmas.View Deal

The Roku Express HD streams up to 1080p video and supports DTS digital surround, Dolby Audio, and Dolby ATMOS pass through over HDMI.

If you're looking for 4K streaming support, Amazon also has the Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick Plus on sale for $44.25 ($15 off) as well as the Roku Ultra 2019 for $69 ($31 off).

In our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review, we loved its 4K HDR support, huge app selection, and customization.

As for the Roku platform, we love its clean, simple, streamlined interface which gives you instant access to thousands of TV shows and movies. Some of the brand's partners include Disney Plus, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Vudu, CBS All Access, and Amazon Video.