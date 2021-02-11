Best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for gamers

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re panicking over not having an awesome gaming gift for your significant other, we’ve got you covered. Even if you’re using the occasion to treat yourself to some gaming goodies, it’s not our place to judge.

After digging into some of the products available, we’ve prepared an ultimate gaming gift guide. And it’s Valentine’s Day-themed! Here you’ll find some of the cutest gear available, as well as some all-time favorites.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Quartz Collection

We can’t talk about Valentine’s Day and not mention the Razer Quartz collection. This set of pink peripherals was originally launched just before Valentine’s Day back in 2018 as a part of Razer’s campaign to support the Breast Cancer Foundation. Since then, Razer has continued to add products in the now-iconic shade of pink, including the limited edition Razer Blade 15 Quartz laptop.

Sadly, Razer is still one of the few companies that has introduced pink gaming gear. Nonetheless, the collection is extensive, featuring Razer favorites like the BlackWidow V3 keyboard, the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, the Seiren X microphone and the iconic Kraken BT Edition headset.

Of course, buying all of that as a Valentine’s Day gift is bound to leave a huge gap in your wallet. So, we’ve narrowed it down to our favorites, though you’re always welcome to buy other Quartz gear if your special someone already owns these goodies.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Quartz keyboard

Razer has been consistently delivering some of the highest-quality mechanical gaming keyboards on the market, and the Razer BlackWidow V3 ($139, Razer) is no exception. Priced at $139, the keyboard is available with two choices of mechanical switches, depending on whether you’re a fan of that satisfying clicking sound, or something quieter.

Similar to the Razer Huntsman (also available in Quartz), the BlackWidow V3 is built with a tough aluminium plate, giving it a much sturdier feel. However, this particular keyboard also features an ergonomic wrist rest and a multi-functional media key and roller, allowing you to control your preferred streaming content. The BlackWidow V3 also has one of the brightest RGB lighting systems we’ve seen on a Razer product.

Razer Viper Ultimate Quartz gaming mouse

The Razer Viper Ultimate Quartz ($149, Razer) is a great option for gamers looking to minimize cable management and desk clutter. This $149 gaming mouse features Razer’s Hyperspeed Wireless technology, allowing you to achieve the same latency you’d expect from a wired mouse.

The Viper Ultimate is lightweight for a gaming mouse, weighing just over 2.6 ounces (74 grams). It accomplishes this without compromising on functionality, with eight programmable buttons. The mouse's 70-hour battery life is a plus as well. Even if you were to game for 10 hours a day, you’d still have to charge it only once a week.

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset

If we could describe the HyperX Cloud MIX with just one word, it’d be “versatile”. With a choice between wired and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s a great choice for gamers who are looking for an immersive and flexible audio experience. The headset’s microphone is fully detachable as well, allowing it to double as a pair of everyday headphones.

The HyperX Cloud MIX ($139, HyperXGaming) is currently $60 off at HyperXGaming. Available in Gun Metal and Rose Gold colors, the headset features a durable aluminium frame and comfortable memory foam earpads. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours, and is wirelessly compatible with Bluetooth-ready devices such as PC, Mac, and mobile phones. However, if you’re looking to use the HyperX Cloud MIX with consoles such as the PS4 , Xbox One , PS5 and Xbox Series X , you’ll have to stick to using the headset in wired mode.

(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo Switch Lite

Speaking of gaming consoles, you won’t find a better gift for a loved one than the Nintendo Switch Lite. As we covered in our Nintendo Switch Lite review , despite being marketed as a more “budget” version of the Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite ($199, Amazon) is probably the best dedicated handheld console ever made.

Unlike the base Nintendo Switch model, the Lite version cannot connect to TVs. However, thanks to the Switch Lite’s improved D-pad and compact 5.5-inch 1280x720 display, chances are you won’t be missing much. The Nintendo Switch Lite comes in a selection of adorable colors, including Yellow, Coral and Turquoise (there’s a neutral Grey option, too).

What makes the Nintendo Switch the perfect choice for Valentine’s Day is its unique game library. With titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Nintendo has an abundance of games that you and your loved one can spend endless hours playing together. Priced at $199 on Amazon, you’ll also be able to take advantage of fast delivery to receive it well ahead of the big day, whether you’re ordering for yourself or for someone else.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse

If you’re on the market for a more budget-friendly gift option, the Logitech G203 Lightsync offers a variety of vibrant color options for just under $40. The gaming mouse is available in Black, White, Lilac and Blue, although the color names don’t do its design any justice.

The G203 Lightsync features a classic 6-button design, as well as a gaming-grade optical sensor that is adjustable between 200 and 8,000 DPI. However, the mouse’s main attraction is Logitech’s Lightsync technology, which allows you and your loved one to choose among approximately 16.8 million RGB color choices. Logitech’s software also features an audio visualizer, so your new gaming mouse can sync with onscreen colors as you watch some of the best romantic movies on Netflix .

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Power Up bundle

If you or your loved one is looking to get into PC gaming ahead of Valentine’s Day, you need look no further: the Razer Power Up bundle ($91, Amazon) is a bargain. The set allows you to purchase gaming essentials (such as a keyboard, mouse and headset) worth $160 individually for just $91 on Amazon.

The Power Up includes budget-friendly versions of some favorite Razer products: the Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard ($39, Amazon) , the Razer Viper ($39, Amazon) wired gaming mouse and the Razer Kraken X Lite headset ($37, Amazon) headset. The keyboard and the mouse are compatible with the Razer Synapse software as well, so you can customize your lighting to fit your personal preferences.

As the bundle contains entry-level gaming gear, there are several differences compared to Razer's more mid-range options. For example: the Cynosa Lite keyboard doesn’t have media buttons, and has noticeably dimmer RGB lighting than the Razer Cynosa V2 . The Kraken X Lite is missing in-line audio control, and has a non-retractable microphone, unlike the pricier Razer Kraken X Tournament Edition . Nonetheless, the Power Up bundle is a great gift for anyone looking to start off their PC gaming journey.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller - Pulse Red

Since the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November, opportunities to buy Microsoft’s latest console have been scarce. However, those lucky enough to cop the console will be able to purchase a new gorgeous red wireless controller just in time for Valentine’s Day.

After being announced in early January, the Pulse Red controller ($64, Microsoft Store) just became available on February 9. As it stands, the peripheral is available for purchase directly from Microsoft for $64.99.

All in all, the new Pulse Red controller is identical to its original Carbon Black counterpart. However, what sets it apart is its bright red faceplate, and white backplate — the perfect color scheme for a Valentine’s Day gift.