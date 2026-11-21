The week in movies quiz — 10 questions on ‘Hunger Games,’ Robert Pattinson’s James Bond, Grand Theft Auto and more (Nov. 16-22)
How much do you know about this week's movie news?
In the movie world, a lot can happen in a week. New films are released (in theaters and on streaming), the latest trailers go viral, anniversaries are celebrated, and some weeks, major news is announced, like Robert Pattinson being confirmed as the next James Bond.
If you’re a dedicated movie buff like me, who’s constantly checking the latest movie news, then I’ve got just the quiz for you. These 10 questions are all based on the latest happenings in the world of film over the past week. And even if you missed some headlines, these questions might just help you catch up. Just don’t Google the answers; where’s the fun in that?
So, if you reckon you’re a movie brain box, prove it with a perfect 10/10 in my “The Week in Movies” quiz, and be sure to let me know your final score in the comments section afterward.
If you’re in the mood for another movie challenge that's a little less topical, check out our '80s comedy movies quiz or see if you can guess these classic '90s movies from just a glimpse of their posters.
Play multiple choice, lystery, word searches, crosswords and guess the number – can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
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Rory is a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.
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