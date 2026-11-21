In the movie world, a lot can happen in a week. New films are released (in theaters and on streaming), the latest trailers go viral, anniversaries are celebrated, and some weeks, major news is announced, like Robert Pattinson being confirmed as the next James Bond.

If you’re a dedicated movie buff like me, who’s constantly checking the latest movie news, then I’ve got just the quiz for you. These 10 questions are all based on the latest happenings in the world of film over the past week. And even if you missed some headlines, these questions might just help you catch up. Just don’t Google the answers; where’s the fun in that?

So, if you reckon you’re a movie brain box, prove it with a perfect 10/10 in my “The Week in Movies” quiz, and be sure to let me know your final score in the comments section afterward.

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If you’re in the mood for another movie challenge that's a little less topical, check out our '80s comedy movies quiz or see if you can guess these classic '90s movies from just a glimpse of their posters.

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.

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