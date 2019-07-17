With midyear clearance sales in full swing this week, there are some solid Xbox One deals to be had right now. In fact, these are some of the best gaming deals of the year so far. That includes great discounts on the Xbox One and its accessories.

Nearly six years since its release and the Microsoft Xbox One is still one of the best gaming systems you can get.

Here's a look at some of the best Xbox One deals you can get right now.

Xbox One X Console Deals

Xbox One S Console Deals

Xbox One S 1TB Console: was $249.99, now $208 @ Walmart

The Xbox One S is a comprehensive media center. With hundreds of games and dozens of streaming apps, you can access all of your favorite content from both discs and digital sources. The device also supports 4K video content.

View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Division 2 Bundle: was $300 now $248 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, a full-game download of Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and an Xbox Wireless Controller.

Best Xbox One Game Deals

If you're looking for Xbox One gaming deals, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are your best bets.

Madden NFL 19: was $30 now $17

Football fans can experience an immersive gaming experience with real player motion in Madden NFL 19. It offers realistic character movements and smooth animation. Own it now for its lowest price ever.

Xbox One Accessories Deals

Turtle Beach Stealth 600: was $99.99 now $89.99

With its excellent gaming and music sound, plush ear cups, and easy wireless connectivity, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 gaming headset takes Xbox One gaming to a whole new level.