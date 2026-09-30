21 early Prime Day gaming deals: up to 50% off Nintendo Switch, PS5, gaming PCs and more

Prime Big Deal Days, AKA October Prime Day, will start soon. However, Amazon is already offering early deals, and in particular, I've found a bunch of great savings on gaming gear.

Right now PS5 games and accessories are on sale from $6, and you'll find Xbox Series X games and accessories from $9. Prefer to game on a PC? Amazon has gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards on sale from $36.

I'm primarily into Nintendo, so my favorite deal right now is the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle for $549. It sucks that this console recently got a price increase, but at least this bundle is back for anyone who missed out on getting it at launch price — it'll save you $37 compared to buying the included items separately.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite early Prime Day gaming deals.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Best Buy This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort: was $59 now $49 at Amazon A successor to Nintendo Switch Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is here! It'll come with 12 games in total, letting you use the motion-sensitive Joy-Con 2 controllers to play. Play well and you'll be able to unlock clothing to customise your avatar. Physical copies usually cost $59, but Amazon is taking $10 off. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $57 at Amazon We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock. Read more Read less ▼

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung P9 microSD Express Card 256GB: was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you need more storage for your Nintendo Switch 2 console, the Samsung P9 microSD Express Card offers 256GB of space with up to 800 MB/s transfer speeds, and it's built for Nintendo Switch 2. You won't sacrifice performance to get more space, and the deal makes it a much more comfortable price. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming Laptops/PCs

Save 38% Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip 14": was $799 now $499 at Amazon If you're fine with cloud-based gaming, this Asus Chromebook is one of the best value gaming laptops you'll find. It comes with a 14-inch 144Hz display, RGB keyboard and access to NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also flip it into tablet mode for more versatility. Read more Read less ▼

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 w/ RTX 5050: was $1,299 now $1,234 at Amazon One thing that makes the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 stand out from the crowd is the 16:10 aspect ratio display. Along with that, you'll get an Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. For just over $1,000, those are some solid specs that gamers are sure to love. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Aero X16: was $2,099 now $1,750 at Amazon Now $350 off, this Gigabyte Aero 16X with an RTX 5070 offers mighty mid-range power for a value-driven price. With its AMD Ryzen Al 7 350 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, it has all the makings of playing the latest AAA PC games with super-fast refresh rates at high settings. Read more Read less ▼

PS5

Razer Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $49 now $31 at Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 X is an excellent headset with a comfortable design especially at its price, and now it's even lower. You can get it working with PS5, Xbox or PC and it comes in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $37 at Amazon If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Samsung 990 Pro (2TB): was $639 now $389 at Amazon Looking for the right balance between speeding up your system with fast storage, but also getting plenty of room, too? The Samsung 990 Pro is a great pick — we think it's the best PS5 SSD right now. It has sold for as low as $119 in the past, but with inflation and tariff price increases, that deal is not guaranteed to come back. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox