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21 early Prime Day gaming deals: up to 50% off Nintendo Switch, PS5, gaming PCs and more

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These are the Prime Big Deal Days gaming deals you should shop early

Amazon gaming deals
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Prime Big Deal Days, AKA October Prime Day, will start soon. However, Amazon is already offering early deals, and in particular, I've found a bunch of great savings on gaming gear.

Right now PS5 games and accessories are on sale from $6, and you'll find Xbox Series X games and accessories from $9. Prefer to game on a PC? Amazon has gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards on sale from $36.

I'm primarily into Nintendo, so my favorite deal right now is the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle for $549. It sucks that this console recently got a price increase, but at least this bundle is back for anyone who missed out on getting it at launch price — it'll save you $37 compared to buying the included items separately.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite early Prime Day gaming deals.

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Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Best Buy

This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before.

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Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort
Pre-order
Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: $529 at Amazon

This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $529. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $27. Pre-order this bundle in time for release day on October 22.
Price check: $529 @ Walmart | $529 @ Best Buy

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Sonic X Shadow Generations
Save 51%
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $24 at Amazon

Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.

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Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

A successor to Nintendo Switch Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is here! It'll come with 12 games in total, letting you use the motion-sensitive Joy-Con 2 controllers to play. Play well and you'll be able to unlock clothing to customise your avatar. Physical copies usually cost $59, but Amazon is taking $10 off.

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8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $57 at Amazon

We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock.

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The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
Pre-order
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount.

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Samsung P9 microSD Express Card 256GB
Samsung P9 microSD Express Card 256GB: was $79 now $69 at Amazon

If you need more storage for your Nintendo Switch 2 console, the Samsung P9 microSD Express Card offers 256GB of space with up to 800 MB/s transfer speeds, and it's built for Nintendo Switch 2. You won't sacrifice performance to get more space, and the deal makes it a much more comfortable price.

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Gaming Laptops/PCs

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip 14"
Save 38%
Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip 14": was $799 now $499 at Amazon

If you're fine with cloud-based gaming, this Asus Chromebook is one of the best value gaming laptops you'll find. It comes with a 14-inch 144Hz display, RGB keyboard and access to NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also flip it into tablet mode for more versatility.

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ASUS TUF Gaming F16 w/ RTX 5050
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 w/ RTX 5050: was $1,299 now $1,234 at Amazon

One thing that makes the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 stand out from the crowd is the 16:10 aspect ratio display. Along with that, you'll get an Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. For just over $1,000, those are some solid specs that gamers are sure to love.

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Gigabyte Aero X16
Gigabyte Aero X16: was $2,099 now $1,750 at Amazon

Now $350 off, this Gigabyte Aero 16X with an RTX 5070 offers mighty mid-range power for a value-driven price. With its AMD Ryzen Al 7 350 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, it has all the makings of playing the latest AAA PC games with super-fast refresh rates at high settings.

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Acer Wired Gaming Headset
Acer Wired Gaming Headset: was $39 now $34 at Amazon

Don't mind wires? You can great sound quality and easy connectivity with this Acer Wired Gaming Headset. They're ultra-light, flexible, and even have RGB lights.

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Redragon K673 Pro
Redragon K673 Pro: was $64 now $49 at Amazon

"Powerful dragon, small price" is how we summed up this board in our Redragon K673 Pro review. If you want a nice-typing and solid gaming keyboard on a tight budget, you can do a hell of a lot worse than this!

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PS5

Razer Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
Razer Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $49 now $31 at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 X is an excellent headset with a comfortable design especially at its price, and now it's even lower. You can get it working with PS5, Xbox or PC and it comes in different colors.

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God of War Ragnarök
Save 43%
God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

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The Last of Us Part I
Save 46%
The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $37 at Amazon

If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.

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Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals: was $299 now $229 at Amazon

Get your heart racing with this Driving Force wheel from Logitech. Compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC gaming, this wheel will take your sim racing to the next level, thanks to its comfortable pedals and precision force feedback wheel action.

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Samsung 990 Pro (2TB)
Save 39%
Samsung 990 Pro (2TB): was $639 now $389 at Amazon

Looking for the right balance between speeding up your system with fast storage, but also getting plenty of room, too? The Samsung 990 Pro is a great pick — we think it's the best PS5 SSD right now. It has sold for as low as $119 in the past, but with inflation and tariff price increases, that deal is not guaranteed to come back.

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Xbox

PowerA Play & Charge Kit
PowerA Play & Charge Kit: was $19 now $14 at Amazon

This handy kit gives your Xbox controllers more functionality. Rather than using AA batteries, you can plug these in and use USB-C to charge your controllers while you play!

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Xbox Wireless Controller
Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69 now $54 at Amazon

Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.

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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: was $59 now $54 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a complete remake of the 2013 original, featuring updated textures, smoother gameplay, and hours of extra content. This is a fantastic game for newcomers and veterans alike.

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SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $129 at Amazon

The new undisputed ruler of gaming headsets. Designed specifically with Xbox in mind, the Arctis Nova 5 took the top overall spot in our best gaming headset guide, and for good reason. Sound quality is incredible, it looks super sleek and its easy-to-use companion software is a joy to use.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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