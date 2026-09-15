Tom's Guide Awards 2026: Our favorite gaming accessories, consoles, controllers and more

Whether you’re playing on PC, a console, or a handheld, there’s never been a better time to be a gamer. You have more ways to play than ever before, alongside accessories built for every playstyle that make it easy to upgrade and personalize your setup.

From handhelds that bring full PC gaming on the go to highly customizable controllers with drift-free sticks and ultrawide OLED monitors with deep blacks, the right gear makes all the difference when diving into the latest releases.

For the Tom’s Guide Awards 2026, our team of experts spent the past 12 months testing and reviewing the latest consoles, handhelds, and peripherals. Below, we highlight the standouts that took our play sessions to the next level and made our favorite games even more fun to play.

Best console

Nintendo Switch 2

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As the PS5 and Xbox Series X enter the final stage of their lifecycles (Xbox Project Helix is confirmed, PS6 heavily rumored), it’s the Nintendo Switch 2 that is picking up momentum.

More than 12 months after its 2025 debut, Nintendo’s second-generation “Editor’s Choice” hybrid console remains an excellent choice, ideal for both gaming at home and on the go. Its magnetic Joy-Cons are a huge upgrade over its predecessor (which used a plastic railing system), and its 7.9-inch LCD is eye-catching, even if it’s unfortunately not an OLED.

More importantly, the Switch 2’s library is now taking shape. There are excellent exclusives like Donkey Kong: Bananza, Splatoon Raiders and Pokémon: Pokopia, with more on the way, and support from third-party developers has also been strong, particularly from Capcom, who has released more than half a dozen games on the Nintendo Switch 2 already.

— Rory Mellon, Senior Entertainment Editor

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Best handheld gaming console

MSI Claw 8 EX AI

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The MSI Claw 8 EX AI is a testament to how much MSI has continued to improve and refine its handheld gaming PCs. From its larger screen to its more comfortable and textured grips, this is easily MSI’s best handheld yet. However, it’s the power and improved sustained performance from Intel’s new Arc G3 Extreme chip inside that truly sets it apart.

While demanding PC games used to struggle on previous handhelds, the Claw 8 EX AI handles the latest titles with ease. It can also play them for even longer thanks to the raw power efficiency of the Arc G3 Extreme chip. All of these upgrades make the Claw 8 EX AI the best handheld gaming PC to date and with its new purple colorway and extended screen, it looks stunning too.

— Anthony Spadafora, Managing Editor

Best gaming monitor

MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36

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The MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36 is one of the most beautiful QD-OLED monitors I’ve ever seen, and certainly the best I’ve tested this year. It’s perfect for gaming and productivity, thanks to its phenomenal color coverage and accuracy. The 34-inch panel is vivid and gorgeous, and that’s plenty of screen real estate for multitasking as well as an immersive gaming experience.

But the X36’s prowess lies in its blistering 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, both of which ensure smooth motion, no ghosting and zero motion blur. The X36 also features a useful AI Care Sensor which can wake the monitor (or put it to sleep), and the sleek, all-black design helps the monitor fit right into most spaces. For gamers who want a fast monitor that doesn’t skimp on features, the X36 is a no-brainer.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best gaming keyboard

Keychron Q6 HE 8K

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This year, Keychron has continued to blow me away with its phenomenal peripherals, and the Q6 HE 8K didn’t fail to impress me. It features some of the best magnetic switches I’ve ever tried. The Ultra-Fast Lime magnetic switches are buttery smooth for typing, and for competitive gaming, their sensitivity is adjustable all the way down to 0.01mm. Features such as Rapid Trigger and Last Key Prioritization make it excellent for esports and professional gamers.

Not just that: the Q6 HE 8K is a looker. It’s built extremely well, and it’s easy on the eyes. For productivity, you get a number pad, full row of Function keys, and more. Web-based software makes customization a walk in the park, too. If there’s one Hall Effect keyboard that I keep coming back to, it is, without a doubt, the Q6 HE 8K.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best gaming mouse

Razer Viper V4 Pro

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Razer has once again proven that it is the king of esports with the Viper V4 Pro, its best gaming mouse to date — and an industry-leading one, at that. Boasting a maximum DPI of 50,000 and an 8,000Hz polling rate, the Viper V4 Pro gives you a competitive edge that makes even rookies like me good at Counter-Strike 2. The mouse itself is ergonomic, comfortable and feather-light, perfect for all-day play.

It goes without saying that the Viper V4 Pro’s gaming performance is nothing short of phenomenal. The blisteringly high DPI and polling make quick work of enemies in FPS titles, and you can drop (or increase) the DPI via a dedicated button on the mouse’s underside. Razer Synapse enables quick and easy customization, and the mouse’s 180-hour battery life is the cherry on top of this very delicious cake.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best gaming controller

Asus ROG Raikiri II

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The Asus ROG Raikiri II is the best third-party Xbox and PC controller I’ve tested this year, period. It puts the Xbox Elite 2 on notice with its phenomenal and responsive TMR thumbsticks and triggers which deliver enhanced precision across genres. The TMR sticks enable you to make minuscule adjustments to your movements, while the triggers’ sensitivity can be adjusted to suit your playstyle.

Adding to the Raikiri II’s appeal is its long 50-hour battery life, as well as extensive customization via web-based software. The controller itself is extremely comfortable and ergonomic for long hours, and the dual rumble motors help keep your immersion intact. This is a high-performance gaming powerhouse that gets nearly everything right.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best gaming headset

Sony Inzone H6 Air

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In a world where the Sony Inzone H6 Air exists, why would you buy any other gaming headset? The H6 Air makes a compelling case to ditch wireless cans and use open-backs for gaming. Its 40mm drivers — also found in some of Sony’s studio monitors — deliver outstanding sound quality across genres. Open, spacious and dynamic sound makes your favorite games feel more immersive than ever, whether you’re chopping down enemies in Ghost of Yotei or admiring the beautiful sounds of Clair Obsur: Expedition 33. Given the drive configuration, the H6 Air is a fantastic headset for listening to music, too.

The H6 Air’s open-back nature makes the headset extremely comfortable for all-day play. The suspended headband and the light nylon ear cushions deliver unparalleled comfort for hours on end. Since the H6 Air is a wired headset, it’s compatible with a range of consoles and devices (yes, including Xbox). The mic is superb and doesn’t give you much to complain about. For gamers who want studio-grade sound, headsets don’t get much better than the H6 Air.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best gaming chair

Razer Iskur V2 NewGen

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Unlike office chairs, gaming chairs aren’t known for their ergonomics but the Razer Iskur V2 NewGen gives you the best of both worlds. This upgraded gaming chair is wider all around with an extended seat and backrest. It features the same excellent adaptive lumbar support mechanism as its predecessor too which keeps your back fully supported regardless of how close or far away you’re sitting from your desk.

The Iskur V2 NewGen also prioritizes comfort with an upgraded synthetic leather designed to keep you cool and an extra thick foam seat cushion. Adjustments are simple too with a handbrake-style lever for reclining and knobs on either side to fine tune the position of its lumbar support. The Razer Iskur V2 NewGen builds on the V2’s solid foundation while adding plenty of extras to keep you comfortable and supported during even longer play sessions.

—- Anthony Spadafora, Managing Editor

Best game subscription service

PlayStation Plus Extra

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Xbox Game Pass tends to grab the headlines in discussions of gaming subscription services. However, while it is indeed a solid package, the Ultimate tier costs $22.99 per month ($275 annually). That’s expensive. If you’re not using it pretty much daily, you’re not getting value.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Extra, PS+’s middle tier, costs a more affordable $13.49 per month (or $134 annually) and makes a compelling case. You get all the baseline Essential benefits, like access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and the occasional PlayStation Store discount, but its biggest draw is the Game Catalog. Which is exactly what it sounds like: a collection of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games that you can download and play with your subscription.

PS+ Extra lacks day-one PlayStation Studios games compared to Game Pass Ultimate, which offers launch-day access to Xbox’s own exclusive roster, but the Extra library of more than 400 titles is robust. Plus, it’s refreshed every month, so you always have something new to play.

— Rory Mellon, Senior Entertainment Editor

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