Sony's PlayStation 4 is hitting its 6-year anniversary this November. That's a long time in console years, but for shoppers, that's good news. That means finding PS4 deals is now easier than ever.

Below we're rounding up the best PS4 deals, PS4 Pro deals, and the best deals on our favorite PS4 games and accessories. Keep in mind that so far, the lowest price we've ever seen for the PS4 Slim has been $199. Meanwhile, the best PS4 Pro price we've seen came during Prime Day, when Amazon bundled it with Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn for $299 ($100 off).

For a limited time, you can get the PS4 Pro console for $359.99 on ebay.

The PS4 Pro is like the standard PS4 console, on steroids. It houses an overclocked 2.1 GHz CPU and beefed-up memory bandwidth for double the performance power of the PS4.



In our PS4 Pro review, we were impressed by its 4K gaming and streaming support as well as its PSVR compatibility. Although it doesn't play 4K Blu-ray discs, it streams 4K content and elevates your gaming to new heights.



If you want the PS4 Slim console instead, while supplies last, the Sony PS4 1TB Slim Days of Play Limited Edition console (Steel Black) is in stock for $299.99 at Best Buy, and Target.

Best PS4 Console Deals

The PS4 Slim is still the home console to beat. It has a slew of excellent exclusives (like Spider-Man and God of War) as well as tons of entertainment features and VR support. The best PS4 deals tend to be bundles that include a free game or accessory. We've found that buying the console on its own tends to be pricier. Keep in mind that PS5 rumors are heating up, but that console will likely not see the light of day till late 2020.

Best PS4 Pro Console Deals

The PS4 Pro raises the bar for gaming consoles by delivering 4K gaming with a gorgeous injection of color, thanks to HDR. Simply put, if you own a 4K TV, this is the console that you want lying next to it.

Best PS4 Game Deals



Retailers are offering some of the best PS4 game deals we've seen this month. Highlights include Days Gone for $39 ($20 off) and Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $29 ($30 off). Other PS4 game deals include:

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. View Deal

God of War for PS4: was $39.99 now just $19.99 @ Amazon

This latest installment of God of War expands on the story of Kratos with son, Atreus. For a limited time, it's $10 off.

View Deal

Fallout 76 for PS4: was $59.99 now just $16.49 @ Walmart

In Fallout 76, players will have to band together to survive and rebuild in the wilds of West Virginia. For a limited time, you can get it for just $16.View Deal

Best PSVR Deals

The Sony PSVR is an easy-to-use headset that brings virtual reality to your PS4 console. It features a 5.7-inch, 1920 x 1080p OLED display and includes two PlayStation Move controllers. The $399 headset is an excellent way to bring VR into your home and can often be found for less.

Best PS4 Accessory Deals

Need a spare controller or wireless headset? Here are the best PS4 accessory deals you can get right now.