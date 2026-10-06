23 best Prime Day Gaming deals: Up to 50% off PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, gaming PCs and more

Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day, is finally here. Fortunately, if you're looking to upgrade your gaming set up there are great saving to be had.

Just about every console has deals right now including PS5 games and accessories are on sale from $6, and you'll find Xbox Series X games and accessories from $9. More of a PC gamer? Amazon has gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards on sale from $36.

If you haven't picked up the Switch 2 yet, right now the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle is available for $549. The recent price increase sucks, but you're still saving $37 with this bundle versus buying each item separately.

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Keep reading to see all of my current favorite Prime Day gaming deals. (And don't forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to get ready for more discounts!)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Amazon The first Switch 2 bundle gets you the console, a digital copy of Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. If you were to buy all this separately, it would be $37 more expensive. Prior to the recent Switch 2 price hike, this bundle was available for $499, but at least you can still save a couple bucks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Sonic X Shadow Generations is a remaster of the classic Nintendo 3DS and PS3/Xbox 360 game that comes with a new chapter that puts you in the shoes of anti-hero Shadow. It's a great mix of 2D and 3D Sonic with short, replayable levels and fits great on the Nintendo Switch 2. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $29 at Amazon Confusingly, Persona 5 has multiple variants but the turn-based RPG/high-school simulator is probably best in the Persona 5 Royal release, which combines the game and a bunch of DLC and quality-of-life updates. You play as a new student who has just moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to a transverse an alternate reality form The Phantom Thieves. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort: was $59 now $49 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally getting its version of the uber-popular Wii Sports in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. It's a sequel to Nintendo Switch Sports and features 12 different games that take advantage of the motion-sensitive Joy-Con 2 controllers to play. Like the Switch 2 and Resort bundle, this is a pre-order, as the game doesn't launch until October 22. But you can save $10 off the normal $59 price with this Prime Day deal. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $57 at Amazon We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock. Read more Read less ▼

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung P9 microSD Express Card 256GB: was $79 now $69 at Amazon Storage isn't getting cheaper, so it's good to take advantage of a sale when it happens. The Samsung P9 microSD Express Card offers 256GB with up to 800 MB/s transfer speeds and is built specifically for the Switch 2. This deal save you $10 without sacrificing quality. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming Laptops/PCs

Razer Iskur V2: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The machine matters, but so does the seating. Fortunately, the Razer Iskur V2 is on sale this week. Gaming chairs don't typically have good adjustability or fit, but Razer's reimagined seating does, making it more comfortable and supportive for your back. It's an excellent chair to game in. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip 14": was $799 now $679 at Amazon If you're fine with cloud-based gaming, this Asus Chromebook is one of the best value gaming laptops you'll find. It comes with a 14-inch 144Hz display, RGB keyboard and access to NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also flip it into tablet mode for more versatility. Stock appears low, so get in quickly if you're interested. Read more Read less ▼

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 w/ RTX 5050: was $1,299 now $1,234 at Amazon One thing that makes the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 stand out from the crowd is the 16:10 aspect ratio display. Along with that, you'll get an Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. For just over $1,000, those are some solid specs that gamers are sure to love. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Aero X16: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Amazon Now $400 off, this Gigabyte Aero 16X with an RTX 5070 offers mighty mid-range power for a value-driven price. With its AMD Ryzen Al 7 350 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, it has all the makings of playing the latest AAA PC games with super-fast refresh rates at high settings. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Wired Gaming Headset: was $39 now $29 at Amazon I prefer wired headsets, and the Acer Wired Gaming Headset is pretty good, especially at $29. They're super light, flexible and have RGB lights for those who need colors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE Gaming Mouse: was $139 now $123 at Amazon Corsair gaming mice are comfortable to use, and the Scimitar Elite is a high-performing take with 16 customizable buttons and an adjustable Key Slider. It also boasts a super-accurate MARKSMAN S 33K sensor and ultra-low latency — earning it a strong 4-star rating from shoppers on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

PS5

Save 48% God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $36 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $37 at Amazon If you somehow haven't played The Last of US Part 1 yet, or want a replay, now is the time to pick it up. Ellie and Joel's journey is simultaneously heartbreaking, beautiful and tense as they explore post-apocalyptic America. The remake boosts the visuals, adds new animations, and more tactical enemies that should be a treat for even veteran players. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Samsung 990 Pro (2TB): was $639 now $389 at Amazon Again, storage isn't going to get cheaper for years to come, and at nearly half-ff the Samsung 990 Pro is fast with plenty of space at 2TB. We think it's the best PS5 SSD available right now. Before the tariffs and RAMeggedon, we saw this hard drive as low as $119, but it likely won't get that low any time soon. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox

Razer Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $49 now $31 at Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 X is an excellent headset with a comfortable design especially at its price, and now it's even lower. You can get it working with PS5, Xbox or PC and it comes in different colors. Notably the PS5 version is more expensive and only works with PC and PS5, not Xbox. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69 now $54 at Amazon I always recommend waiting for sales for controllers since the full price is equal to a game. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is a Tom's Guide favorite thanks to its versatile, comfortable and responsive build. It's also compatible with PC, Android and iOS devices. The Xbox Core comes with an ergonomic design, textured grips and a button to share screenshots. Even if you don't have an Xbox, you should get one of these controllers. Read more Read less ▼