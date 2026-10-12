Samsung’s latest Secret Sale has some of its best devices on sale: Galaxy S26, Watch 8, Tab S10 and Buds 4 Pro are up to 35% off

Hey there! You look trustworthy, so I'm going to give you the inside scoop on Samsung's latest Secret Sale in Australia: right now, the electronics giant is holding a 48-hour flash sale — ending at 11am (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 14 — that's slashing prices on top smartphones, tablets, earbuds and more.

We're talking savings of up to 35% off Galaxy S26, Watch 8, Tab S10 and Buds 4 Pro, and all you have to do is apply the code SECRETGALAXY at checkout. I trust you'll keep that info between you and me.

In terms of big-ticket items, the largest discount can be found on the Galaxy S26+, which usually starts at AU$1,949 but can now be nabbed from only AU$1,266.85 — that's a tidy saving of AU$682.15. Of course, you could use the same code on the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra or the entry-level Galaxy S26 FE, now discounted by 30% and 25%, respectively.

Save 35% (AU$682.15) Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus (256GB): was AU$1,949 now AU$1,266.85 at Samsung Australia If you're after a flagship phone upgrade, the biggest saving in Samsung's Secret Sale is on the Galaxy S26 Plus. Usually priced from AU$1,949, it's dropped to just AU$1,266.85 when you apply the code SECRETGALAXY at checkout, shaving a sizeable AU$682.15 off the usual asking price.

If a new tablet is what you're after, you're in luck — Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is also discounted by a hefty 30%, now starting at just AU$1,099 AU$769.30 for the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM, and topping out at only AU$1,499 AU$1,049.30 for the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM.

Save 30% (AU$329.70) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus (128GB): was AU$1,099 now AU$769.30 at Samsung Australia Looking for a new tablet? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is another standout deal in the Secret Sale. Normally priced from AU$1,099, the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM drops to just AU$769.30 when you use the code SECRETGALAXY at checkout, knocking an impressive AU$329.70 off the RRP.

And if you've been waiting for a good time to upgrade your smartwatch, this flash sale is a great excuse to grab Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (46mm) at a sweet 25% discount, with the Bluetooth model currently priced at AU$770 AU$577.50 and the LTE version now down to AU$870 AU$652.50.

Save 25% (AU$192.50) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth): was AU$770 now AU$577.50 at Samsung Australia The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has received a 25% price cut in Samsung's Secret Sale. Normally AU$770, the 46mm Bluetooth model drops to just AU$577.50 when you apply the code SECRETGALAXY at checkout, saving you AU$192.50 off the regular price. Alternatively, you can nab the LTE version for AU$652.50 (down from AU$870), delivering an even bigger AU$217.50 saving while giving you the freedom to stay connected without your phone nearby.

While the deals mentioned above offer the most savings, there are plenty more available on Samsung's Secret Sale landing page, including big discounts on SmartTags, clear cases, and more. Just remember to use the code SECRETGALAXY at checkout if you’re planning to buy anything.

Just make sure you act quickly — Samsung's Secret Sale wraps up at 11am (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

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