Samsung is one of the world's leading tech brands with a reputation for exceptional quality. From gorgeous big screen QLED TVs to its Galaxy smartphone line and beyond, the South Korean brand produces stylish, feature-packed kit that really delivers.

If you've had your eye on a Samsung device, then now is a great time to buy. With the Black Friday sales in full effect, there's a wide range of savings to be had and I've picked out 12 killer deals below.

The list is broken down into five parts: Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Watch 8, smartphones, a Galaxy Tab A11+ and three choice TVs. There are some great savings to be had here — how about $350 off an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8? Or $600 off a standout 65-inch The Frame TV? If you see something that you like then don't wait. These deals are bound to sell out quickly.

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