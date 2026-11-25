Home Depot Black Friday deals just dropped: 29 best discounts on furniture, holiday decor, appliances and more
Everything you need to spruce up your space for the holidays
Black Friday is still a few days away, but Home Depot's holiday deals have officially arrived! The home-improvement retailer is hosting a sale that runs through December 2, making it easy to find everything you need to prepare for the season ahead (without spending a fortune).
Whether you're looking to do some early holiday decorating or you're hoping to spruce up your space for hosting guests, Home Depot's sale is offering incredible savings on artificial Christmas trees, holiday decor, smart home gadgets, furniture, outdoor essentials and more.
Ready to whip your home into shape for the holidays? Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable Home Depot deals that I'd shop for my own home this season. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop Home Depot's early Black Friday deals
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $25
- Holiday decor sale: deals from $9
- Furniture sale: up to 40% off
- Home decor sale: up to 40% off
- Smart device sale: up to 50% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Fire pits: up to 30% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
I love all things lifestyle, shopping and deals — specifically when it comes to the home. It's no secret that Home Depot is THE home improvement retailer. So when a sale comes around, you can bet I'll be highlighting my favorite deals. Check out my fall favorites from Home Depot's sale below. See more of Olivia's favorite deals here!
Editor's Choice
Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
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Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ The Home Depot
Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.
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Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
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Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
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Lighting: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has 1,000s of special value deals across lighting starting from just $7. So, whether you're looking for outdoor, indoor or floodlights, the retailer has got you covered.
Featured: Annecy 13 in. 3-Light – was $77 now $61
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Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
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Home Decor
Rugs: deals from $10 @ The Home Depot
Area rugs can be a big purchase for your home, but The Home Depot is offering options from just $10 across a range of sizes and styles.
Featured: nuLOOM Davi Faded – was $263 now $150
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Add a little luxury with this herringbone throw blanket. It's soft to the touch and has fringes around the edge for extra style points! There are four color options to choose from.
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Mirrors make your room feel larger, and this hexagon-shaped one also gives off a modern, stylish look. This mirror easily wipes clean and has a black frame.
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This decorative vase has an understated but undeniably classic look. It's perfect for giving your favorite plants pride of place — or just pop in an artificial plant if you don't have a green thumb.
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Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
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Indoor Furniture Deals
Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
For rooms across your home, The Home Depot is slashing prices from office desks to coffee tables and more. But, it's important to note that these up to 40% savings can only be secured online and are running for a limited time, until 29 November.
Featured: Spruce Calliope Chair – was $389 now $269
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This end table is a Home Depot best seller. Not only does it have a unique, eye-catching design, it has three tiers of storage for items you want to keep handy.
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This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.
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Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.
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This is the perfect entryway bench! It is super stylish thanks to its splash of color and cushioned seat. It's also extremely functional with several drawers and shelves perfect for storage.
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This modern round coffee table features a hammered metal design that will look elegant in just about any room. It also has a top that lifts and you'll have a roomy space for storage. It comes fully assembled for added convenience.
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This vintage-style tabletop features a natural pine veneer for great durability. In addition the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth curved edges and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape.
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This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space.
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This cute chair will comfy up your home. It's covered in soft boucle fabric and swivels to help you enjoy the fall foliage from the perfect angle.
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Outdoor Deals
Home Depot is only taking $15 off this folding Adirondack Chair, but it's still a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $133, this foldable design is crafted from durable, UV-resistant and fade-resistant materials and is a great deal.
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This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages.
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This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $132 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
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This is the perfect affordable bistro set for your patio. It combines comfort, style and elegance in one and super-comfortable set of chairs and a table. It's sturdy, weather-resistant and will last for many years to come.
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This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
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Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit table! It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.
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Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
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It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.
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Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.
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Shop More Deals
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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