Black Friday is still a few days away, but Home Depot's holiday deals have officially arrived! The home-improvement retailer is hosting a sale that runs through December 2, making it easy to find everything you need to prepare for the season ahead (without spending a fortune).

Whether you're looking to do some early holiday decorating or you're hoping to spruce up your space for hosting guests, Home Depot's sale is offering incredible savings on artificial Christmas trees, holiday decor, smart home gadgets, furniture, outdoor essentials and more.

Ready to whip your home into shape for the holidays? Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable Home Depot deals that I'd shop for my own home this season. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Olivia Halevy Deals Editor I love all things lifestyle, shopping and deals — specifically when it comes to the home. It's no secret that Home Depot is THE home improvement retailer. So when a sale comes around, you can bet I'll be highlighting my favorite deals. Check out my fall favorites from Home Depot's sale below. See more of Olivia's favorite deals here!

Editor's Choice

Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees. Read more Read less ▼

Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ The Home Depot

Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard. Read more Read less ▼

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands. Read more Read less ▼

Lighting: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot has 1,000s of special value deals across lighting starting from just $7. So, whether you're looking for outdoor, indoor or floodlights, the retailer has got you covered.

Featured: Annecy 13 in. 3-Light – was $77 now $61 Read more Read less ▼

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less. Read more Read less ▼

Home Decor

Rugs: deals from $10 @ The Home Depot

Area rugs can be a big purchase for your home, but The Home Depot is offering options from just $10 across a range of sizes and styles.

Featured: nuLOOM Davi Faded – was $263 now $150 Read more Read less ▼

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor Furniture Deals

Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

For rooms across your home, The Home Depot is slashing prices from office desks to coffee tables and more. But, it's important to note that these up to 40% savings can only be secured online and are running for a limited time, until 29 November.

Featured: Spruce Calliope Chair – was $389 now $269 Read more Read less ▼

Nestfair Wood Console Table: was $319 now $204 at The Home Depot This vintage-style tabletop features a natural pine veneer for great durability. In addition the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth curved edges and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape. Read more Read less ▼

Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa: was $499 now $328 at The Home Depot This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $239 now $195 at The Home Depot This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $269 now $132 at The Home Depot This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $132 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet. Read more Read less ▼

Juskys 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set All-Weather Sofa Set: was $558 now $388 at The Home Depot It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks. Read more Read less ▼