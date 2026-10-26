Put your chores on easy mode with 9 Samsung AI appliance deals at Best Buy – up to 49% off

If you're looking to upgrade your home with a new appliance or two, then make sure to check out some of the great deals that Best Buy currently has on Samsung products.

From smart fridges to slide-in induction ranges, there are some quality products here, all with big savings right now. What's more, each of these appliances has integrated AI functionality. Some of the fridges, for instance, include Samsung's AI Vision, which recognizes what's in your fridge and keeps you updated via the SmartThings app. Pretty cool, huh? (No pun intended!)

With up to 49% off retail price there's real money to be saved here. As ever with deals, these products tend to sell out fast, so if you see something that you want then don't sleep on these bargains.

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