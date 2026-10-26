Put your chores on easy mode with 9 Samsung AI appliance deals at Best Buy – up to 49% off
Save money on these feature-packed smart appliances from Samsung
If you're looking to upgrade your home with a new appliance or two, then make sure to check out some of the great deals that Best Buy currently has on Samsung products.
From smart fridges to slide-in induction ranges, there are some quality products here, all with big savings right now. What's more, each of these appliances has integrated AI functionality. Some of the fridges, for instance, include Samsung's AI Vision, which recognizes what's in your fridge and keeps you updated via the SmartThings app. Pretty cool, huh? (No pun intended!)
With up to 49% off retail price there's real money to be saved here. As ever with deals, these products tend to sell out fast, so if you see something that you want then don't sleep on these bargains.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.