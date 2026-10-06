17 Prime Day phone deals to help you beat the price hikes — Galaxy S26, iPhone Air, Pixel 11, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and more
Phones are getting incredibly expensive, and Prime Day is the perfect time to buy
Smartphones are expensive purchases, prohibitively expensive in the case of some ultra premium models. To make matters worse, the prices keep going up, sometimes with no warning, and makes even the most basic devices feel less affordable than ever. Thankfully, the big sales events are stepping in to help out.
Amazon's Prime Day sales are now live, as are rival sales at other retailers. This means a bunch of phones have been discounted — including phones that recently suffered big price hikes, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10a. In some cases the phones are actually cheaper than they were before the price hike, which makes shopping now a great way to pick up that new phone without feeling like you overpaid.
Here are the best price hike-beating phone deals we've seen at Amazon and other retailers.
There's no denying that the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A57 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy — with good cameras, solid battery life, helpful AI features and a durable design. Now, with $200 off the regular price, this is an unbeatably good value for the money.
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It's rare to see iPhones get any kind of meaningful discounts, but Best Buy has just knocked $110 off the cost of the iPhone 16e. It's not as powerful as the 17e, and doesn't include MagSafe, but it does offer most Apple Intelligence features (including Siri AI). You also get solid battery life, a good solo camera and Apple's trademark Face ID feature.
It's not the lowest price we've seen, but it is one of the cheapest ways to get an iPhone right now.
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This may not be a huge discount compared to others on this list, but it's still worth checking out. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is an excellent budget phone, with great battery life, a unique design, good camera quality and a bunch of cool AI features. Plus, there's a Dot Matrix Glyph Display that can be customized to your liking.
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The Pixel 10a is one of the latest phones to suffer a mid-life price hike, rising from $499 to $599 in recent weeks. Obviously, a $524 price doesn't quite make up for that, but saving that extra $75 is still important.
This phone offers great AI features, longer battery life and faster charging speed than previous A-series Pixels, and a flush rear design that doesn't feature any kind of camera bump.
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Fairphones are not known for having the best hardware or high-end AI features. Instead they focus on offering a phone that is going to last, with easy repairability, long-lasting software support, long battery life and everything both Android and Gemini have to offer.
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The Galaxy S26 FE was $50 more expensive than the S25 FE that arrived last year — but Prime Day knocked the price much lower than that. For $574, you get a phone with solid battery life, good cameras, a nice premium design and all the hallmarks of a Samsung flagship. It isn't quite as good as a Galaxy S26, but it is still a lot cheaper — and that's what counts.
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Google loves hiking up the cost of new Pixel phones each year, and the Pixel 11 was no exception. Thankfully, Pixels are quick to go on sale, and you can already save $150 thanks to Prime Day. The Pixel 11 isn't the biggest upgrade, but it still offers a super-bright OLED display, helpful new Gemini features and handy AI camera tools.
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Bringing the cost of a Pixel 11 Pro down to below $1,000 makes the upgrade seem a lot more palatable — especially since Pixel 10 Pros are now much harder to come by. Like the Pixel 11, the Pro comes with a bunch more great AI features, improved cameras and a brighter display — not to mention there's a new HiLight notification light on the back.
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Apple's thinnest and most durable phone is $260 off for Prime Day. The iPhone Air offers a big, bright display, with a speedy A19 Pro chipset, good camera quality and solid battery life. It's not as powerful and capable as the iPhone 18 Pro, nor does it have the benefits of extra camera lenses, but it still offers a great Apple experience in a much more portable package.
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The Pixel 11 Pro XL is just like the Pixel 11 Pro, just with a bigger 6.8-inch display and better battery life. It has the same camera upgrades, additional AI tools and the HiLight notification alert on the back.
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Not content with hiking the price of the Galaxy S26 at launch, making it $100 more than the S25, Samsung did it again earlier this month, A standard 256GB S26 will now cost you $999, unless you buy it on sale.
This phone has a larger and brighter display than its predecessors, alongside excellent performance, agentic AI tools as well as classic Samsung benefits like good battery and strong camera performance.
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While not as advanced as the Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ is still a great option if you want a little more screen space. It has new AI features with agentic capabilities, an excellent display and performance that few phones can match.
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If you want the most advanced Samsung experience, then the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone for you — and it's now over $300 off in the Prime Day sale. It has a large brighter display and agentic AI, just like the rest of the Galaxy S26 series. There are also more Ultra offerings like a built-in S Pen, 200MP main camera, secondary telephoto lens and more. All for under a thousand dollars.
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Samsung may be neglecting its flip phones, but Motorola certainly isn't. The Motorola Razr 2026 offers class-leading battery life, a premium build, excellent camera quality and a brighter screen than you'd expect. The downside is that the price went up by a lot this year, which is why deals like this are so important. It's still not quite as cheap as the Razr Ultra 2025 ($1,299 at launch), but $100 is still $100.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the closest thing Samsung has to an iPhone Duo, with a comfortable wide design that fits neatly into your hands. You only get two cameras, but Samsung has packed this thing with AI and has made a valiant effort to make the display crease almost invisible.
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If flip phones aren't your jam, then Motorola also has the Razr Fold — its first book-style foldable device. Not only do you get a larger screen, you also get considerably longer battery than a flip phone can ever hope for. Almost 15 hours in our testing, which is on par with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You also get AI-enhanced camera zoom, a rugged and durable design, fast charging and great camera performance.
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Offering a larger screen than the Z Fold 8, alongside an extra camera and additional software features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's foldable experience so far. It is normally very expensive, but thanks to Prime Day that price is now $400 less than you'd normally have to pay.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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