If you're looking for a brand new smartphone, now is the perfect time to save. Black Friday sales routinely slash the prices of all kinds of phones, from the latest flagships to the forgotten favorites of years past. Regardless of what you're looking for, this is the perfect time to upgrade your existing phone without having to pay full price.

If you're looking for a foldable, it's possible to pick up the iPhone Duo for nothing over at T-Mobile — so long as you sign on for the right plan. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also down to its lowest ever price, dropping from $1,899 to $1,549 at Amazon. Or, if you'd rather something traditional, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is now $1,049 at Amazon. The iPhone 18 Pro Max can be had for just $100 at T-Mobile and AT&T, so long as you match the sign-up criteria.

But it's not just Samsung and Apple devices that have had their prices reduced. Check below for the best Black Friday phone deals currently available, from retailers and carriers alike.

Black Friday Phone deals: iPhone

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 T-Mobile is giving away the iPhone Duo, and you don't even need to trade in an old device. You will need to sign up for a qualifying T-Mix plan, though, and use seven Picks perks every month. Alternatively, you can save $1,200 by signing up to a T-Mix plan with three perks. Just trade in an eligible device in any condition to qualify.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,099 T-Mobile is also giving away iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, again without needing to trade in your old device. Simply sign up to a T-Mix plan with five Picks, and the phone is yours. Or if you'd rather reduce your monthly bill, you can save $1,200 when you sign up for a new line on three-pick T-Mix plan. However, you will need to port your number from another carrier, or trade in an eligible device (in any condition).

Apple iPhine Air: was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy There's no iPhone Air 2 yet, but if you want a phone that's slim, lightweight and durable to the extreme this is the one to pick. It may only have one camera, but it still has all the things that make iPhones great.

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 now $829 at Walmart Since the iPhone 18 isn't due until next year, the iPhone 17 is your best non-Pro option right now. The good news is that Walmart has knocked the price down by $70. Just keep in mind that this deal is locked to Walmart's Straight Talk.

Apple iPhone 16: was $799 now $629 at Walmart If you need something a little cheaper, there's the iPhone 16. It may be older, but it's still got a lot to offer in the camera and performance departments. Just be warned, this handset is also locked to the Straight Talk MVNO.

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 now $579 at Walmart The iPhone 17e makes some sacrifices, like the fact it only has one main camera, but it's still a solid choice if you're looking for a low-cost iPhone. It features MagSafe, Apple Intelligence, 256GB of storage as standard and offers powerful A19 performance.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $379 at Walmart The first Apple e-Series model may be older, but it still has a lot going for it too. In fact, the only key differences between it and the iPhone 17e are the lack of MagSafe and the fact it has an A18 chip.

Black Friday Phone deals: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $971 at Walmart If you want the best phone Samsung has right now, look no further. The S26 Ultra is the first to feature Samsung's privacy display tech to prevent snooping. It also has a 200MP main camera, 5,000 mAh battery, 50MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses and all the Galaxy AI you could hope for.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $859 at Walmart If the Galaxy S26 Ultra is too expensive, and you can go without the Privacy Display, pick this instead. The S25 Ultra features many of the same features, including a large and bright display, an S Pen, big battery and a 200MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,549 at Amazon Samsung's take on the passport-shaped foldable is easily one of the best phones of the year. The shorter, wider design is comfortable to use, and the anti-glare screen makes it perfect for watching movies or working no matter the conditions. The battery could be better, and the lack of telephoto lens isn't ideal, but this is a fantastic deal on a foldable you can buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099 now $1,749 at Amazon If you'd prefer a bigger screen and telephoto zoom camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the option for you. It's a little bit more expensive, but you get more screen space, camera resolution and battery capacity for your money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon The Z Flip 8 is less exciting by comparison, but it still gets you the foldable experience in a compact form. You have the normal-size 6.9-inch phone display, a pair of solid cameras and a cover display that can run full Android apps without requiring you to flip the thing open.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $1,999 now $1,379 at Walmart If you want a book-style foldable with a heavy discount, there's always the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's the same shape and size as the Z fold 8 Ultra, though it lacks the Flex Titanium crease-free display, higher performance and larger batteries of the newer model. But it's also a few hundred dollars cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy S26: was $999 now $799 at Walmart If the latest Galaxy S26 is up your alley, Walmart has knocked it back down to $799, reversing the recent price hike. You get the latest Galaxy AI features, a 6.3-inch OLED display, a 4,300 mAh battery, 50MP main camera, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage standard.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $739 at Walmart If you want a bigger screen and less-flashy hardware, the S25 Plus has your back — and a price to match. It has a 6.7-inch display, 45W charging, 50MP rear cameras, a 4,900 mAh battery, and all the latest Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,099 now $629 at Walmart The super thin Galaxy S25 Edge is still available, and it's been given a nice Black Friday discount. So if you want a skinny phone with two solid cameras running Android, now's your chance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: was $699 now $549 at Amazon If Samsung's price hikes have you down, the Galaxy S26 FE is the perfect solution — offering flagship level specs at a newly-discounted price. For your money you get solid camera and battery performance, including a telephoto lens, and a large 6.7-inch display and the latest Galaxy AI software.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: was $549 now $479 at Walmart The Fan Edition lineup is a great way to get flagship features at a discount, and the S25 FE was no exception. It may not be as new or powerful as the S26 FE, but the physical differences between the two are fairly minimal. That said, I do prefer this model's more premium-looking back glass.

Black Friday Phone deals: Google Pixel

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $399 at Mint Mobile The Pixel 11 is more than half off over at Mint Mobile, and the only catch is you need to sign up for Mint's Unlimited data plan — at a cost of $180 for a year. Though that still makes this an excellent discount, especially if you like AI features and speedy access to Android updates.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was $1,899 now $1,509 at Mint Mobile It may not be the most exciting foldable around, nor is this the biggest discount, but if you want a Pixel Fold device this is the best discount around right now. Just be aware that you need to pay an extra $180 for Mint's Unlimited plan to be eligible.

Black Friday Phone deals: The rest

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: was $499 now $397 at Walmart One of the best cheap phones you can buy, the Nothing 4a Pro offers great cameras and battery life, including a 50MP telephoto lens — which is a rarity at this price point. Also included is the custom Glyph Matrix LED display on the back, Nothing's latest AI features and solid performance.

Motorola Razr (2026): was $700 now $520 at Mint Mobile If you want the latest and most compact foldable, the Razr 2026 is on sale at Mint Mobile. However, the discount requires you to sign up for a 12-month Unlimited plan for $180. Still, you get a large foldable display, strong performance, a crazy 4,800 mAh battery and a range of Motorola's AI features.

Motorola Razr (2025): was $699 now $549 at Best Buy If you want a cheap compact foldable without the added data plan, the 2025 Motorola Razr is the one to pick. You get a large bright foldable display, an assortment of AI features and a cover display that can run all your Android apps — even ones that may not be optimized for it.

Motorola Razr+ (2025): was $999 now $599 at Amazon If the standard Razr isn't cutting it for you, the Plus model has a little more to offer. It's got a faster 165Hz refresh rate, a 4,000 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a pair of 50MP (main and telephoto) cameras. Plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): was $1,299 now $699 at Best Buy The Razr Ultra is almost half price right now, with the same 165Hz refresh rate, 512GB of storage, a boosted 16GB of RAM, a 50MP selfie camera and a crazy 4,500 nits of screen brightness.

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