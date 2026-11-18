Best Black Friday phone deals available now — iPhone 18 Pro Max, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 11 and more
Phone prices are through the roof, and these deals can help save you hundreds of dollars
If you're looking for a brand new smartphone, now is the perfect time to save. Black Friday sales routinely slash the prices of all kinds of phones, from the latest flagships to the forgotten favorites of years past. Regardless of what you're looking for, this is the perfect time to upgrade your existing phone without having to pay full price.
If you're looking for a foldable, it's possible to pick up the iPhone Duo for nothing over at T-Mobile — so long as you sign on for the right plan. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also down to its lowest ever price, dropping from $1,899 to $1,549 at Amazon. Or, if you'd rather something traditional, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is now $1,049 at Amazon. The iPhone 18 Pro Max can be had for just $100 at T-Mobile and AT&T, so long as you match the sign-up criteria.
But it's not just Samsung and Apple devices that have had their prices reduced. Check below for the best Black Friday phone deals currently available, from retailers and carriers alike.
Black Friday Phone deals: Quick Links
- Visit our Amazon storefront for the best deals!
- iPhone Duo: Free with T-Mix plan and 7 picks @ T-Mobile
- iPhone 18 Pro: Free with trade-in and Premium 2.0 Plan @ AT&T
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,549 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $971 @ Walmart
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was $1,299 now $794 @ Mint Mobile
- Motorola Razr (2026): was $700 now $520 @ Mint Mobile
- Nothing Phone 4a Pro: was $499 now $397 @ Walmart
Black Friday Phone deals: iPhone
T-Mobile is giving away the iPhone Duo, and you don't even need to trade in an old device. You will need to sign up for a qualifying T-Mix plan, though, and use seven Picks perks every month.
Alternatively, you can save $1,200 by signing up to a T-Mix plan with three perks. Just trade in an eligible device in any condition to qualify.
You can save $1,200 on the iPhone Duo at AT&T, so long as you sign up for a Premium 2.0 Plan (or higher) and trade in an eligible device.
That same trade-in deal is available for other iPhones at AT&T, which means you can get the iPhone 18 Pro for free or the iPhone 18 Pro Max for $100 (spread over 36 months). Again, trade in an eligible device and sign up for a Premium 2.0 Plan.
T-Mobile is also giving away iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, again without needing to trade in your old device. Simply sign up to a T-Mix plan with five Picks, and the phone is yours.
Or if you'd rather reduce your monthly bill, you can save $1,200 when you sign up for a new line on three-pick T-Mix plan. However, you will need to port your number from another carrier, or trade in an eligible device (in any condition).
There's no iPhone Air 2 yet, but if you want a phone that's slim, lightweight and durable to the extreme this is the one to pick. It may only have one camera, but it still has all the things that make iPhones great.
Since the iPhone 18 isn't due until next year, the iPhone 17 is your best non-Pro option right now. The good news is that Walmart has knocked the price down by $70. Just keep in mind that this deal is locked to Walmart's Straight Talk.
If you need something a little cheaper, there's the iPhone 16. It may be older, but it's still got a lot to offer in the camera and performance departments. Just be warned, this handset is also locked to the Straight Talk MVNO.
The iPhone 17e makes some sacrifices, like the fact it only has one main camera, but it's still a solid choice if you're looking for a low-cost iPhone. It features MagSafe, Apple Intelligence, 256GB of storage as standard and offers powerful A19 performance.
The first Apple e-Series model may be older, but it still has a lot going for it too. In fact, the only key differences between it and the iPhone 17e are the lack of MagSafe and the fact it has an A18 chip.
Black Friday Phone deals: Samsung
If you want the best phone Samsung has right now, look no further. The S26 Ultra is the first to feature Samsung's privacy display tech to prevent snooping. It also has a 200MP main camera, 5,000 mAh battery, 50MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses and all the Galaxy AI you could hope for.
If the Galaxy S26 Ultra is too expensive, and you can go without the Privacy Display, pick this instead. The S25 Ultra features many of the same features, including a large and bright display, an S Pen, big battery and a 200MP main camera.
Samsung's take on the passport-shaped foldable is easily one of the best phones of the year. The shorter, wider design is comfortable to use, and the anti-glare screen makes it perfect for watching movies or working no matter the conditions. The battery could be better, and the lack of telephoto lens isn't ideal, but this is a fantastic deal on a foldable you can buy right now.
If you'd prefer a bigger screen and telephoto zoom camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the option for you. It's a little bit more expensive, but you get more screen space, camera resolution and battery capacity for your money.
The Z Flip 8 is less exciting by comparison, but it still gets you the foldable experience in a compact form. You have the normal-size 6.9-inch phone display, a pair of solid cameras and a cover display that can run full Android apps without requiring you to flip the thing open.
If you want a book-style foldable with a heavy discount, there's always the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's the same shape and size as the Z fold 8 Ultra, though it lacks the Flex Titanium crease-free display, higher performance and larger batteries of the newer model. But it's also a few hundred dollars cheaper.
If the latest Galaxy S26 is up your alley, Walmart has knocked it back down to $799, reversing the recent price hike. You get the latest Galaxy AI features, a 6.3-inch OLED display, a 4,300 mAh battery, 50MP main camera, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage standard.
If you want a bigger screen and less-flashy hardware, the S25 Plus has your back — and a price to match. It has a 6.7-inch display, 45W charging, 50MP rear cameras, a 4,900 mAh battery, and all the latest Galaxy AI features.
The super thin Galaxy S25 Edge is still available, and it's been given a nice Black Friday discount. So if you want a skinny phone with two solid cameras running Android, now's your chance.
If Samsung's price hikes have you down, the Galaxy S26 FE is the perfect solution — offering flagship level specs at a newly-discounted price. For your money you get solid camera and battery performance, including a telephoto lens, and a large 6.7-inch display and the latest Galaxy AI software.
The Fan Edition lineup is a great way to get flagship features at a discount, and the S25 FE was no exception. It may not be as new or powerful as the S26 FE, but the physical differences between the two are fairly minimal. That said, I do prefer this model's more premium-looking back glass.
Black Friday Phone deals: Google Pixel
The Pixel 11 is more than half off over at Mint Mobile, and the only catch is you need to sign up for Mint's Unlimited data plan — at a cost of $180 for a year. Though that still makes this an excellent discount, especially if you like AI features and speedy access to Android updates.
If you want more out of your Pixel, Mint has knocked $505 off the cost of the Pixel 11 Pro. For your money you get the HiLight notification alert, better cameras, a brighter display and strong battery life. But again you do need that $180 unlimited plan.
If you want a larger screen, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the exact same phone, only bigger and with a larger battery. It's discounted from $1,299 to $794 at Mint.
It may not be the most exciting foldable around, nor is this the biggest discount, but if you want a Pixel Fold device this is the best discount around right now. Just be aware that you need to pay an extra $180 for Mint's Unlimited plan to be eligible.
Black Friday Phone deals: The rest
One of the best cheap phones you can buy, the Nothing 4a Pro offers great cameras and battery life, including a 50MP telephoto lens — which is a rarity at this price point. Also included is the custom Glyph Matrix LED display on the back, Nothing's latest AI features and solid performance.
If you want the latest and most compact foldable, the Razr 2026 is on sale at Mint Mobile. However, the discount requires you to sign up for a 12-month Unlimited plan for $180. Still, you get a large foldable display, strong performance, a crazy 4,800 mAh battery and a range of Motorola's AI features.
If you want a cheap compact foldable without the added data plan, the 2025 Motorola Razr is the one to pick. You get a large bright foldable display, an assortment of AI features and a cover display that can run all your Android apps — even ones that may not be optimized for it.
If the standard Razr isn't cutting it for you, the Plus model has a little more to offer. It's got a faster 165Hz refresh rate, a 4,000 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a pair of 50MP (main and telephoto) cameras. Plus a 32MP selfie camera.
The Razr Ultra is almost half price right now, with the same 165Hz refresh rate, 512GB of storage, a boosted 16GB of RAM, a 50MP selfie camera and a crazy 4,500 nits of screen brightness.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.