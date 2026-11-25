Verizon’s Black Friday phone deals are live, with huge savings on iPhone 18 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro, Razr Fold and more
Save on some of the best phones with Verizon's holiday deals
Black Friday phone deals are everywhere right now, and Verizon has officially kicked off its own Black Friday sale in earnest. That means you can save on some of the latest flagship phones, claim some free gifts in the process, or grab yourself a discounted phone plan for your whole family.
The best Verizxon Black Friday deal right now is the iPhone 18 Pro, which has been bundled with an iPad 11 and Apple Watch 12 when you sign up for a Simplicity plan. Alternatively you can save $460 on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, $749 on the Motorola Razr Fold, and $620 off the Pixel 11 Pro. Those phones can also be had with some free gifts if you want them.
Here are the best Verizon Black Friday phone deals available now
Verizon Black Friday: Quick Links
- shop all Black Friday deals at Verizon
- Simplicity Plan: 4 lines for $100 a month
- iPhone 18 Pro: free iPad 11 and Apple Watch 12 w/ Simplicity Plan
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099 now $1,679
- Motorola Razr Fold: was $1,949 now $1,199
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $1,103
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was $1,299 now $719
- Motorola Razr (2025): was $599 now $239
Verizon Black Friday: Best deals
Verizon Simplicity Plan: 4 Lines were $120 a month, now $100
Verizon's Simplicity Plan can be yours for $100 a month when you sign up for 4 lines — a $20 monthly saving. This plan gets you access to ultrawideband 5G, satellite texting, free allowances in Mexico and Canada, as well as 10GB of hotpot data per month
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If you want the flagship Galaxy foldable this Black Friday, Verizon has knocked $420 off the total cost the Fold 8 Ultra — so long as you sign up for a three-year Simplicity plan first.
The Ultra is also eligible for a deal that gets you a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4. However, you will need to activate that watch with a Verizon service plan if you want to claim those free buds.
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If you prefer the passport-shaped design in a foldable, then the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be the one for you. Verizon has knocked the monthly payment down to $39.99, which saves you $460 on the price of the phone.
Verizon is also offering a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 with an eligible Simplicity plan and a Watch service plan.
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The newest Android foldable on the block is getting a crazy $750 price cut at Verizon, and all you need to do is sign up for a Simplicity plan for the next 36 months.
This phone is also eligible for free accessories, with Verizon throwing in a Moto Watch Ultra, a Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G and a pair of Meta Glasses. A service plan is needed for the watch and tablet, though.
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There's no discount on the iPhone 18 Pro at Verizon, but signing up for a three year Simplicity Plus or Simplicity Pro plan will get you a free Apple Watch series 12 and the iPad 11.
That's quite a nice deal, since those two accessories would cost you $898 if you purchased them on their own at full price. You will need a Verizon service plan to claim them both for free, though.
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Save $296 on the cost of a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at Verizon, so long as you sign up for that three-year Simplicity plan.
This isn't the cheapest we've seen, but Verizon will give you a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 when you sign up for a Simplicity plan, so it could still be worth it. Just remember that the buds will only be yours if you activate the watch with a Verizon service plan first.
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If the S26 Ultra has too much for you, then the Galaxy S26 Plus might be more up your street. It lacks premium features like the S Pen and fourth camera lens, but it still offers a bright 6.,7-inch display, good battery life, fast charging, great cameras and the best Galaxy AI has to offer.
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Save $184 on the Samsung Galaxy S26, with Verizon dropping monthly payments down to $22.66 instead of the usual $27.77. All you need is that three-year Simplicity plan to qualify.
That way you get the flagship Galaxy experience with good cameras, battery life, and all the Galaxy AI features you can hope for right now.
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If you'd rather get a foldable with a clamshell design, then the Razr+ 2026 is a solid option for you. This deal at Verizon drops your monthly price from $30.55 to just $20 for your three-year Simplicity Plan.
Verizon will also give you a free Moto Watch Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G and a pair of Meta Glasses. Though the watch and tablet do need a Verizon service plan.
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Save over 50% on the cost of a Pixel 11 Pro XL at Verizon, when you sign on for a Simplicity plan. Normally you'd be paying $36.11 a month for three years, but right now that figure has dropped to $19.99.
The Pixel 11 Pro is also available with a free Pixel Watch 5 a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G tablets, and a pair of Meta Glasses. Again, the watch and tablet will require a Verizon service plan.
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The same deal is available on the Pixel 11 Pro, with the monthly payment dropping from $30.55 to $13.33 on a three-year Simplicity plan.
The Pixel 11 Pro can be had with a free Pixel Watch 5 and Google Pixel Buds 2a. Though, like the iPhone deal, getting the buds means activating your watch with a Verizon service plan first.
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Samsung flagships are more expensive now, but Verizon is letting slash the cost of the Galaxy S26 FE — which is already pretty good value. That gets you a solid selection of flagship features, but without the inflated retail prices Samsung has decided we need to pay.
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This is easily the cheapest foldable phone you can get right now, even if it is last year's model. The Motorola Razr 2025 has a 6.9-inch foldable screen with 165Hz refresh rate, a 4-inch cover display capable of running full Android apps, good cameras and battery life, plus a selection of Ai features for you to enjoy.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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