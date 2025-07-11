Google Pixel 10 prototype pops up on a Chinese auction site — here’s what it reveals
Color it a bit sketchy
At this point we're about a month away from Google's launch of the Pixel 10 series and leaks are starting to pick up the pace and from some unusual places.
The latest alleged leak comes from a Chinese auction site, Xianyu (spotted by 9to5Google). According to the seller's description (machine translated) the device is a Google Pixel 10 motherboard from an EVT unit.
EVT stands for "Engineering Validation Testing," one of the last stages before mass production. The listing shows a Tensor G5-labeled motherboard along with two images of the phone. They are also listing the motherboard for 7,777 yuan or about $1,080 USD.
Compared to a lot of prototype rumors, this one is a bit sketchy. The description mostly focuses on avoiding scammers and saying that the person who took the photos is a scammer.
Beyond that, there are other odd bits including the screen designating the phone as DVT (Design Validation Test) rather than EVT.
That said, the photos appear to show a device that looks similar to renders we've seen of Google's base model Pixel. Though, it does look very similar to previous Pixels with its rounded corners and flat edges. The back features the "G" logo and a the traditional horizontal camera bump.
The cameras appear to have three lenses, indicating the addition of a telephoto lens, an upgrade over the two lenses in the Pixel 9, which seems to confirm previous camera rumors.
TSMC or Samsung?
The motherboard has a G5 marking but as regular Samsung leaker Jukan Choi pointed out, it is also labled SEC, indicating Samsung made the chip. That matters as a number of rumors have claimed that Google is switching from Samsung to TSMC to manufacture the Tensor chips going forward, starting with the G5.
If this is a true prototype, it's possible that Google could have considered sticking with Samsung this year before switching to TSMC. However, we don't know how old this prototype is and the scammer-focused description doesn't elucidate. The picture Jukan Choi shared does seem very similar to the one from the Xianyu listing.
How true this prototype and the chip info are will come to light on August 13 when Google is expected to launch the new phones.
