Google Pixel 10's video stabilization could be so good you'll never need a gimbal again

The Google Pixel 10 may not be arriving on August 13, as originally speculated, but it is still coming later this year. We know that because we keep seeing a bunch of leaks, detailing key phone specs and upgrades — as is tradition. This particular rumor promises an upgrade to the phone's video stabilization.

According to Android headlines, the Pixel 10 will feature an improved stabilization system that is apparently similar to using a gimbal. In fact, the site directly compares the Pixel 10 to the DJI Osmo Mobile 6, albeit without the actual gimbal mechanism.

The site doesn't go into too much detail beyond that. So we have no idea how Google will be improving the video stabilization, or what other camera upgrades may be on the cards. Knowing what Google is like, it wouldn't be a surprise if some kind of AI processing were involved to enhance the existing stabilization features.

As for the cameras themselves, we've already heard rumors that the hardware will remain mostly the same on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. That said, it's been claimed that the Pixel 10 will finally come with a telephoto lens — though the main and ultrawide lenses may not be changing that much.

Google Pixel 10 — what we know

Those people hoping for some major changes to the Pixel 10 may be in for disappointment. Leaked images of what seems to be the Pixel 10 Pro show a phone that is more or less identical to its predecessor. However, those images show that the SIM tray has moved to the top of the phone, with a second speaker grille appearing at the bottom.

That same leak also suggests that the 10 Pro will have 16GB of RAM and a 256GB storage variant, alongside the Tensor G5 chipset. None of which is particularly surprising, considering what we've seen before.

The Tensor G5 itself is expected to be the first chip Google has made from scratch, rather than adapting Samsung's Exynos chips. Whether this turns out to be true or not, we should still see improvements to performance, AI processing power and power efficiency. Just don't expect Snapdragon 8 Elite-tier performance upgrades, because Tensor has never been able to compete with Qualcomm on the benchmarking front.

As for the release date, we're still unsure. It was speculated that the Pixel 10 could arrive on August 13, but now it seems that may not be the case. Here's hoping it doesn't take too long to arrive, though. I'm not sure I could handle Pixels going back to their usual October release window.