Here's our first look at the Pixel Buds 2a — currently expected to launch next month

It wouldn't be a Google launch event without a serious number of leaks in the weeks prior, and it looks like 2025 will also be sticking with that tradition.

We've already seen various leaks for the Pixel 10 series, and a handful for the Pixel Watch 4, which means it's time for the Pixel Buds 2a to make an appearance.

Official-looking renders for the new buds have arrived courtesy of Android Headlines, showcasing the follow-up to 2021's A-series buds. And to be totally honest, they don't look all that different from other Google earbuds, particularly the Pixel Buds Pro 2. But they'll surly be vying for a position on the list of the best cheap wireless earbuds later this year.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The renders show the new "Iris" color, though the site notes that the buds should also be available in other hues. The only two mentioned are "Strawberry" and "Fog Light". Presumably some kind of pink and gray, to Iris's blueish-purple. Past leaks have claimed we'll also see a Hazel color, which is a gray-ish green.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, will reportedly be available in a new "Moonstone" color as well.

Pixel Buds 2a: What we'd like to see

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The site doesn't have much in the way of details, but we'd hope that the new buds at least improve upon the originals' weaknesses — especially given the four year gap.

In our Pixel Buds A-Series review, we noted the buds themselves had pretty mixed sound quality, and there were times when everything was way too quiet. The battery life wasn't ideal either, with Google promising five hours of music playback per charge.

Considering the Pixel Buds Pro 2 ups that number to eight hours with ANC switched on (or 12 without), I personally hope that the Buds 2a will see a significant improvement. Even if it doesn't quite snag the same longevity.

Noise cancelling would be nice too, come to think of it. The first generation A-series may have been cheap, but that did feel like a glaring omission. So adding ANC to the new version would go a long way towards helping it land it a place on our best cheap wireless earbuds page.

We'll presumably find out all the key details on August 20, during the next Made by Google event. So far we're expecting the Pixel Buds 2a to debut alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 4.

