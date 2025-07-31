Google Pixel Watch 4 — These are the biggest rumored upgrades so far

Pixel Watch 4 rumors and news Updated July 31 • Google's new Pixel Watch 4 lineup could get wireless charging

Even with the debut of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, last year's Google Pixel Watch 3 — particularly the longer-lasting 45mm model — remains one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy.

However, with a Made by Google event on the schedule for August 20, we may well have the Pixel Watch 4 on our wrists before the summer's officially out. The question is, what new features, spec upgrades, and design changes will the new smartwatch model bring about?

I've been covering all the rumors since the first murmurs of a Pixel Watch 3 replacement emerged earlier this year. With that in mind, these are the biggest potential Pixel Watch 4 upgrades you should know about, from price to launch date to battery life and more.

Pixel Watch 4 biggest rumored upgrades

Pixel Watch 4 cheat sheet: Biggest rumors

Release date prediction: August 2025 launch, September 2025 release

August 2025 launch, September 2025 release Price prediction: $349 and up

$349 and up Design: Similar circular design like the Pixel Watch 3, but possibly a little thicker to accommodate a larger battery; an additional case button is also rumored; reports suggest improved reparability for the Pixel Watch 4 line; both the 41mm and 45mm options are expected to stick around

Similar circular design like the Pixel Watch 3, but possibly a little thicker to accommodate a larger battery; an additional case button is also rumored; reports suggest improved reparability for the Pixel Watch 4 line; both the 41mm and 45mm options are expected to stick around Features: The Pixel Watch 4 could charge wirelessly on its side; the device will likely ship with Google's Gemini voice assistant built-in; a new satellite-based SOS messaging feature is possible; a breathing emergency detection tool is rumored

The Pixel Watch 4 could charge wirelessly on its side; the device will likely ship with Google's Gemini voice assistant built-in; a new satellite-based SOS messaging feature is possible; a breathing emergency detection tool is rumored Specs: An increase in screen brightness from 2,000 nits to 3,000 nits is possible; faster charging times are rumored; leakers hint at the addition of a co-processor to handle AI tasks; an increase in battery capacity is possible

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to debut on August 20, 2025, during a Made by Google event scheduled for that day. Based on prior Pixel Watch launches, you can likely expect the first units to ship by late August or early September.

The Pixel Watch 4 will likely come in 41mm and 45mm, like the Pixel Watch 3. The starting cost for the smaller Pixel Watch 4 without LTE is likely to stay at $349; however, an increase to $399 is possible. Likewise, the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 is expected to start at $399, but the price could creep as high as $349.

It's worth noting that Samsung just increased pricing for the Galaxy Watch 8 series by $50, so Google following suit isn't outside of the realm of possibility.

Pixel Watch 4: Design predictions

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to sport a similar design to its predecessor. It looks like both the 41mm and 45mm options will be sticking around, which is good. (Everyone loves choices!) While renders from leaker Evan Blass suggest a thinner bezel and potentially larger screen, previously leaked designs also suggest a thicker overall case; this would be to incorporate a larger-capacity battery.

Speaking of battery life, Google may finally be doing away with the magnetic pin-style charger (or not!). Another set of apparently leaked Pixel Watch 4 renders, first shared by Android Headlines, hint at a totally new approach to charging for the series: Instead of the charger connecting to the bottom of the device like it does on most smartwatches, older Pixel Watch models included, it may instead connect to the side of the Pixel Watch 4. The idea is to allow the Pixel Watch 4 to function as a tabletop clock while it charges.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

Numerous leaks and rumors suggest that the screens on the Pixel Watch 4 will see a max brightness increase to 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the Pixel Watch 3. This improvement would keep the Pixel Watch 4 line competitive with the new Galaxy Watch 8 devices and Apple Watch Series 10, both of which also max out at 3,000 nits.

Other potential design improvements include the addition of a second physical button on the Pixel Watch 4 case, joining the existing button and rotating digital crown.

A report in Android Headlines also suggests that the next-gen Pixel Watch may be more easily repairable. Whether that means by the user or a trained technician, remains to be seen. Currently, Google simply replaces broken devices rather than repairing them.

Pixel Watch 4: Possible new features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Last year's Pixel Watch 3 launch brought about the surprise debut of Google's new Loss of Pulse Detection feature, a potentially life-saving tool that works kind of like fall or crash detection, contacting help if a loss of pulse event is registered.

What new features might Google have in store this time around? One leak, first reported on by Android Headlines, suggests that an evolution of Loss of Pulse Detection could arrive in the form of a breathing emergency monitor that uses the SpO2 sensor to detect anomalies.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another report from Android Authority hints that an emergency satellite-based SOS messaging tool could be in the cards. Speaking of which, the Pixel Watch 4 is also rumored to sport a dual-band GPS antenna, a welcome upgrade for folks who like tracking outdoor workouts.

You can also likely expect new AI-backed workout tools, including one rumored to be focused on strength training, that offer personalized exercise and recovery tips, similar to Apple's new Workout Buddy feature that's part of the watchOS 26 update.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 4 will all but certainly ship with Google's Gemini AI voice assistant loaded onboard. I just tested Gemini on the Galaxy Watch 8 and found the implementation super-handy (though not life-changing).

Pixel Watch 4: Battery life predictions

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Between predictions that the Pixel Watch 4 will sport a thicker case to accommodate a bigger battery and multiple other leaks suggesting a more power-efficient display with variable refresh rates, there's a very good chance the Pixel Watch 4 will last longer than last year's Pixel Watch 3.

Essentially, sealing the deal for improved longevity is an Android Authority report that quotes an unnamed source at Google who says the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will sport a 327 mAh battery, and the 45mm model will have a 459 mAh battery. By comparison, the smaller Pixel Watch 3 battery has 307 mAh of capacity, and the 45mm battery offers 420 mAh.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

A separate rumor suggests 25% faster charging times for the Pixel Watch 4 series.

As a refresher, when I reviewed the Pixel Watch 3 last year, the 41mm lasted for an average of 24 hours per charge, but the 45mm kept on ticking for 48 hours per charge. Could the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 push that longevity to 72 hours, and the 41mm to 36 hours? It's possible!

While several leakers suggest the Pixel Watch 4 may sport the same processor as its predecessor, Wareable reports that the Pixel Watch 4 could sport an additional co-processor to handle AI tasks, something that could lead to additional power efficiency improvements.

Pixel Watch 4: Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With no shortage of Pixel Watch 4 rumors flying around, there's a high probability that the forthcoming model will be much more than an iterative update. A brighter screen and notably improved battery life would keep Google one step in line and one step ahead (respectively) of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series.

New life-saving tools to monitor for breathing-related health issues would also put Google ahead of the competition, not just Samsung but Apple and Garmin, too.

Google is already the only brand to offer anything like Loss of Pulse Detection, while also offering all the health-monitoring standards like sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, fall/crash detection, and heart rate monitoring. With Breathing Emergency Detection added to the mix, the Pixel Watch 4 could be one of the most competent, consumer-friendly wrist-based health monitoring devices around.

Speaking of safety, the rumored satellite SOS messaging feature potentially coming to the Pixel Watch 4 sounds useful/promising, as does the move to dual-band GPS. The latter would make it a match with the Galaxy Watch 8 and an upgrade over the Apple Watch 10's single-band GPS antenna.

Finally, the addition of Google's Gemini voice assistant, which has already proven useful on the Galaxy Watch 8, will likely make the Pixel Watch 4 an even more valuable digital companion.

What potential Google Pixel Watch 4 upgrades are you most excited to see come to fruition? Let me know in the comments below.