Google Pixel leaks won’t stop as new Pixel 10 Pro Fold images appear — here’s what it looks like

Earlier this week, Pixel 10 leaks became so prevalent that Google put out an teaser image of its standard Pixel phone, confirming the new flagship model's look. In response, leakers pivoted to the next phone in the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup.

Google is expected to reveal the full Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, but today (July 23), Android Headlines has a new set of "official" renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The foldable phone renders appear to match previous CAD renderings from OnLeaks that dropped in early April.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The new renders reveal the Fold in two colors, Jade and Moonstone, with the Jade hue featuring gold accents. Moonstone is more of a slate blue tint. The previous CAD renders showed the phone off in more of a cream color.

Again, it lines up with previous leaks that hinted at green, black, "sterling" and porcelain. Though AH claims the Fold won't be available in black or white. For what it's worth, previous Android Headlines reports on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL showed those two Pro models in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade.

For those expecting anything different from last year's model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn't look much different from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We expect the exterior screen to grow a bit from 6.3-inches to 6.4-inches.

Other larger components include a slightly bigger 5,015 mAh battery, and a new 1TB storage capacity. Beyond a new Tensor G5 chip, everything else should be the same which might be manufactured by TSMC.

Google has announced that its next Made by Google event will will happen on August 20, where we expect to see the Pixel 10 series, plus the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2A.

