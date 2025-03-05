Google Pixel 10 just tipped for a new AI assistant called Pixel Sense

A change could be coming with the Pixel 10 later this year, with that phone now rumored to be getting a new on-board assistant. But it sounds like that assistant is based on something we've heard about before.

Back in 2023, reports surfaced that Google planned to include a contextual assistant with the 2024 release of the Google Pixel 9. Dubbed Pixie, that feature was supposed to take data from other Google Services to learn more about who was using the phone in order to provide more personalized assistance. Ultimately, though, the Pixel 9 phones arrived last fall without any such feature.

Jump ahead to now, as Android Authority reports that a version of Pixie could arrive with the Pixel 10. That's based on a source from within Google who also claims the official name will change to "Pixel Sense." Like Pixie, though, this feature will reportedly offer a personalized experience based on how you use your device.

If this sounds familiar, it's similar to what Samsung currently offers to Galaxy S25 users with the Personal Data Engine included on its latest flagships. That feature follows user behavior, with the idea of learning enough about uses and interests to offer personalized recommendations and suggestions through features like Now Brief.

Pixel Sense seems like it's Google's effort to keep pace — and even exceed — what Samsung offers.

Pixel Sense: Rumored features

(Image credit: Samsung via Android Authority)

According to the Android Authority report, Pixel Sense will be able to use data from several different built-in apps including:

Calendar

Chrome

Docs

Files

Gmail

Keep Notes

Maps

Phone

Photos

Recorder

Screen shots

Wallet

YouTube Music

YouTube

There's also mention of a new app called Aurelius in the report, but there's no indication of what it is or what it does.

In addition, Pixel Sense will reportedly be able to process media files like texts, images, AI generated content and associated metadata. It also appears that the Pixel Sense app can be used to organize and search through screenshots, similar to the Pixel Screenshot feature.

The report also gives us some idea of how the assistant will work and what it can do for users. For instance, Pixel Sense will apparently offer personal predictive suggestions based on data collected. It will also learn how you use your phone to help you complete tasks and routines faster. Finally, the feature should be able to adapt to your interests by learning what is important to you and evolves with you.

All this data collection might concern some, though the report notes that Pixel Sense would be an on-device feature. In other words, no one other than you can see the information gathered, not even Google. This would also indicate that Pixel Sense could rely on Gemini Nano to function.

As it stands there's still a lot that we don't know about Pixel Sense, or even the Pixel 10. However, the device is expected to launch later this year, so hopefully we won't have to wait long to see what the official word is.