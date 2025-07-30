Google Pixel 10 tipped for Qi2 magnetic charging — what we know

Google's Pixel 10 range could allow for Qi2.2 charging, even if you don't have a case, according to new leaked images.

The images in question come from Evan Blass (via Android Police) and appear to be Google's official renders for the Made by Pixel event on August 20.

There's a lot of information on the phones in the post, including an image of what appears to be the Pixel 10 with a magnetic charger attached to the back.

(Image credit: Evan Blass @ X)

This isn't the first time we've heard about Google including a magnet in the phones, as a recent leak about the Pixel 10 range getting heavier hinted at the same.

The leak also mentioned an in-house range of magnetic chargers and stands called "Pixelsnap," which could be what we're seeing in the image.

What are the specs mentioned in the leak

On top of the image of a magnetic charger, Evan Blass's post also lists several hardware specs for the upcoming devices. While we can't claim these are the final specs, they do match other rumors we've seen in the last few months.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Pixel 10 is listed as coming with a 6.3-inch Actura display, the Tensor G5 chip, a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide. While a battery size isn't given, the post does say that the Extreme Battery Saver feature could allow the phone to maintain a 100-hour battery life.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro is stated to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is listed with a 6.8-inch display, the same as we saw in the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Both phones are listed with the Tensor G5, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 48MP Ultrawide with Macro focus. In terms of the battery, the phones could also manage the same 100-hour battery life listed with the Pixel 10.

(Image credit: Evan Blass @ X)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is stated to feature a 6.4-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner display. That would match the inner screen size of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but fall just short of Samsung's 6.5-inch outer display.

The post also mentions an advanced triple camera system, which other leaked specs have reported to include a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide, a 10.5MP telephoto with 5x zoom and two 10MP selfie cameras. Interestingly, the Pixel 10 Pro fold could only manage a 72-hour battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver.

As with any leak, it is worth taking these images with a pinch of salt, but Evan Blass is a well-known source, so it is worth taking note. With that said, we don't have long to wait for Google's event, so keep an eye on our Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold hubs for all the news, rumors and leaks as we hear them.