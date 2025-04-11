Pixel Watch 4 leaker just gave us our first look at Google's next smartwatch

Google isn't the best at keeping secrets and most gadget fans won't be too surprised to learn the next Pixel Watch is likely to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series later this year.

There's likely months before the Pixel Watch 4 gets official, but alleged renders of the device have leaked today courtesy of tipster OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles). And as far as we can tell, Google is sticking with what's familiar.

That's not a bad thing, of course, because the current Pixel Watch 3 garnered 4.5 stars in our review.

If these renders are accurate, the Pixel Watch 4 will keep the same circular design, albeit thicker at an alleged 14.3mm. The Pixel Watch 3 measures 12.3mm in thickness and the extra weight could be down to an improved battery.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

The watch is expected to launch with 41mm and 45mm sizings and in both cases it looks like the bezels around the screen have been slimmed down.

A few more cryptic hardware changes include the addition of two buttons — one on each side of the speaker. This could be a riff on the Apple Watch Ultra's Action button as a way to quickly toggle a workout but we'll have to wait to find out.

There's also the fact the Pixel Watch 4 seems to be missing charging pins at the back. Which, according to OnLeaks, could mean it'll support wireless charging.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

While these leaked images show the watch only in black, don't be surprised if Google launches a few other colorways so wearers can pair up with whatever colors the new Pixel devices end up being.

In addition to being one of the main alternatives to the best Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch line is fast becoming the new home for former Fitbit users. Some health features that were previously only accessible behind a Fitbit Premium subscription can be accessed on the Pixel Watch 3 for free.

Since we're talking about Google here, it's a near-certainty that more leaks on the Pixel Watch 4 will arrive in the near future. I've still got plenty of questions on this device — such as whether it'll make the move over to a custom Tensor chip from the Pixel Watch 3's Qualcomm SW5100 CPU and Cortex M33 co-processor.

So rest assured I'll be keeping an ear out for more rumors on Google's upcoming wearable.