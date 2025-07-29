Google Photos just tipped to launch most powerful AI photo editing tool ever — here’s what we know

Google Photos is already one of the best photo editing apps around, offering incredible tools that make your bland photos look amazing. And it's about to get smarter.

In the last few years, Google Photos has been injected with several AI-assisted photo editing tools, like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, that make complex edits a breeze. But now, it looks like Google’s could be working on its most powerful AI editing tool to date.

This rumored “Help me edit” feature, uncovered in code with Google Photos v7.38, appears to offer users the ability to give direct photo editing instructions through a text box.

It seems to follow the same premise that already exists with the Reimagine feature that debuted with the Pixel 9 series last year — and eventually rolled out as a feature to Google Photos.

Google Photos - Help me edit - Upcoming AI editing feature - YouTube Watch On

What makes “Help Me Edit” different is that users can explicitly give instructions on what photo editing changes they want to make, rather than how Reimagine simply replaces elements in a shot with something else.

One example shown by Android Authority shows how you could change the color of a car from red to blue with a simple command in the text prompt.

Anyone that deals heavily with photo editing can appreciate what this feature could do to streamline edits. It’ll be interesting what other complex edits this AI-assisted feature could perform, like the ability to brighten up a subject without brightening the entire scene. Either way, this new way of editing in Google Photos with the help of AI could be a game changer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google hasn’t come out to say it’s working on this feature, but it could also be introduced alongside its new Pixel 10 devices — which are tipped to be shown off at the next Made by Google event on August 20. Given how Google’s been able to stay ahead of the curve around AI, this would be a ripe opportunity for it to introduce this Google Photos feature.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.