Google Photos just tipped to launch most powerful AI photo editing tool ever — here’s what we know
Editing photos could be as easy as typing
Google Photos is already one of the best photo editing apps around, offering incredible tools that make your bland photos look amazing. And it's about to get smarter.
In the last few years, Google Photos has been injected with several AI-assisted photo editing tools, like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, that make complex edits a breeze. But now, it looks like Google’s could be working on its most powerful AI editing tool to date.
This rumored “Help me edit” feature, uncovered in code with Google Photos v7.38, appears to offer users the ability to give direct photo editing instructions through a text box.
It seems to follow the same premise that already exists with the Reimagine feature that debuted with the Pixel 9 series last year — and eventually rolled out as a feature to Google Photos.
What makes “Help Me Edit” different is that users can explicitly give instructions on what photo editing changes they want to make, rather than how Reimagine simply replaces elements in a shot with something else.
One example shown by Android Authority shows how you could change the color of a car from red to blue with a simple command in the text prompt.
Anyone that deals heavily with photo editing can appreciate what this feature could do to streamline edits. It’ll be interesting what other complex edits this AI-assisted feature could perform, like the ability to brighten up a subject without brightening the entire scene. Either way, this new way of editing in Google Photos with the help of AI could be a game changer.
Google hasn’t come out to say it’s working on this feature, but it could also be introduced alongside its new Pixel 10 devices — which are tipped to be shown off at the next Made by Google event on August 20. Given how Google’s been able to stay ahead of the curve around AI, this would be a ripe opportunity for it to introduce this Google Photos feature.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
