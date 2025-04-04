Huge Google Pixel 10 leak just tipped the cameras for all models

Major camera details for the whole Google Pixel 10 series have just been leaked. And while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, and arguably the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, haven't changed much, the base model definitely has.

The details come from Kamila Wojchiechowska at Android Authority, a highly reliable source for Pixel phone news. We've put the leaked specs into a table below, so you can see how the different models compare.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Pixel 10 Pro Fold Main 50MP 50MP 50MP 50MP Ultrawide 13MP 48MP 48MP 12MP Telephoto 11MP 48MP 48MP 12MP Selfie 11MP 48MP 48MP 11MP inner/11MP outer

It's the Pixel 10 that's transformed the most from its predecessor here. The Pixel 9 does not have a telephoto camera, so even though one it's getting is a lower resolution one than any of the Pro models uses, getting one is still a big win.

There's no mention of its magnification in this leak, but if we were to take a guess, we'd say it's probably a 3x telephoto. That would match the equivalent Samsung model, the Galaxy S25, and keep the Pixel Pro models clearly in the lead in terms of specs

But curiously, the ultrawide camera has been downgraded from the Pixel 9's 48MP unit to a smaller and lower-res 13MP one, and the specific 50MP sensor used for the main camera is a smaller one than the current model's.

Perhaps this is the price of gaining an extra camera on the back. At least the selfie camera's slightly improved in the resolution department, going from 10.5MP to 11MP.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL haven't seen any upgrades from the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL that they'll replace.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, however, is more of a mystery. It's reportedly getting a new 50MP main camera sensor according ot Wojchiechowska, but because the previous 64MP sensor was automatically cropped to 48MP, it's possible that Google will decide to crop these images too, making it hard to know how much of a difference we'll see in testing.

The heart of the Pixel 10

Further rumors for the Google Pixel 10 and the three different Pixel 10 Pro models have fleshed out what we know about these phones, such as the models' slightly revised design, new "Pixel Sense" AI features and an improved Tensor G5 chipset.

But cameras are still key to the Pixel family's offer to users, so the alterations (or lack of them) to the sensors of these models could end up as key to the ultimate ranking of these phones when they launch.

It'll be a year since the Pixel 9 series launched in August, so we'd expect the Pixel 10 line to arrive by then at minimum. But there are rumors we could see an even earlier debut again, so make sure to keep an eye out for any Google announcements running up to the end of June here at Tom's Guide.