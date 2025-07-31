Google Pixel 10 pricing just leaked — and one model’s getting more expensive
Google may be putting its prices up for at least two models
Google’s Made by Google event is on the horizon, and a recent leak by Android Headlines has revealed the possible prices for the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
For the most part, it appears that Google won’t be increasing the price for its new phones. The Google Pixel 10 is listed to cost the same as the Pixel 9, with the basic 128GB model costing $799 in the US and $1,099 in Canada. There's no change for the 256GB option either.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
US Price
Canada price
128GB
$799
$1,099
256GB
$899
$1,299
Android Headlines also states that the Pixel 10 will come with six months of Google’s AI Pro plan, six months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Premium. The three Pixel 10 Pro models, meanwhile, are reportedly going to offer a year of Google AI Pro, meaning access to Gemini Advanced and 1TB of storage courtesy of Google One. On top of that, buyers of a Pro model could also get three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
US Price
Canada Price
128GB
$999
$1,349
256GB
$1,099
$1,479
512GB
$1,219
$1,649
1TB
$1,449
$1,949
It isn’t just the base Google Pixel 10 that’s staying the same, as the Google Pixel 10 Pro is reportedly going to offer the same prices as the Pixel 9 Pro. That means that the lowest model is going to cost you $999 in the US and $1,349 in Canada. The Pixel 10 Pro also reportedly offers more storage options, all of which appear to have the same price as the current Pixel 9 Pro.
Are all prices staying the same?
As mentioned earlier, the majority of the Pixel 10 series are listed to cost the same as their predecessors, but there are some reported differences. Firstly, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL could have a higher cost of entry than the Pixel 9 Pro XL due to Google reportedly dropping the 128GB option. This means the base model is the more expensive 256GB version, which costs $1,199 in the US and $1,629 in Canada.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
US Price
Canada Price
256GB
$1,199
$1,629
512GB
$1,319
$1,799
1TB
$1,549
$2,099
Arguably, the biggest shock in the report has to do with the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which could be the most expensive Pixel phone we’ve ever seen. The reason for this is that Google is reportedly planning to release its next generation of foldable phones with a 1TB option, which could cost $2,149 in the US and $2,869 in Canada.
If accurate, then it would mean that, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold wouldn’t be as pricey as the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 7 — which costs $2,419 — it would still be a pretty major increase for the company. Thankfully, it appears that the 256GB and 512GB options will remain the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
US Price
Canada Price
256GB
$1,799
$2,399
512GB
$1,919
$2,569
1TB
$2,149
$2,869
It is worth noting that Android Headline does not specify its source for this information, so it is possible that these prices will not match the final product. We’ll have to wait until the Made by Google event on August 20 to see what the final prices for these devices will be.
