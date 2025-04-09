Google Pixel 10 price changes should be good news — except for one model

A new report has detailed Google’s possible plan for pricing the Pixel 10 series, including a possible price drop for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

There has been a lack of information about Google’s plans for pricing the devices up to now, but a new report from Android Headlines might have the answer. According to a source familar with the situation, Google is supposedly planning to drop the price of the Google Pixel Pro Fold 10, apparently as part of a multi-year strategy to help control the price of its foldable models.

As a result, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's cost could drop by almost $200, for a sticker price of around $1,600 compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's $1,800. Looking further ahead, the report claims the Pixel 12 Pro Fold could, when it likely releases in 2027, drop again in price to $1,500.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

The report also goes into detail regarding the apparent pricing of the other phones in the Pixel 10 series. The seemingly worst-affected is the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but it’s a little more complicated than it first appears.

The report indicates that Google plans to launch the new Pro XL Pixel with a starting price of $1,199. On its face, that looks like a considerable increase over the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which launched at a base price of $1,099.

However, this isn’t a price change exactly. Instead, Google is planning to drop the 128GB storage option, with the new base model having 256GB. With this in mind, it’s less of a price increase, and instead a case of the cheaper model being removed. This would mean that the Pixel 10 Pro XL will have the same base memory option as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra, while still being cheaper.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Meanwhile, the other phones in the range appear to be staying stable in terms of their pricing. If the report is accurate, then it should mean that you'll pay $799 for the Pixel 10 and $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro, with the Google Pixel 10a costing $499 when it presumably appears next year.

Android Headlines' report states that, despite rumors of the Pro model being removed, Google plans to keep offering a Pro model through 2028 at the least.

If accurate, then these Pixel 10 pricing details would be a pretty major shakeup when it comes to the Pro Fold model. On top of these pricing rumors, we’ve seen a lot of leaks regarding the Google Pixel 10 series, including breakdowns of the Tensor G5 manufacturing and the upgraded camera hardware. All of this has us excited for the Pixel 10 series release, which most Google watchers expect to happen sometime in August.