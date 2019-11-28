This 65-inch 4K TV is a ridiculous $278 on Walmart right now, because Black Friday

If you've been on the prowl for cheap Black Friday TV deals, Walmart may prove your final destination. The retailer just slashed the price of a solid 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV down to $278.

Good 65-inch TVs can cost more than $1,000, so the fact that Walmart has one for $278 is pretty impressive. This 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV usually costs $499, so you'll save $221 if you snag this Black Friday Walmart deal.

65-inch Philips 4K TV: was $499 now $278 @ Walmart

This 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV runs on Android TV and packs Google Assistant. Accessing entertainment from an immersive screen doesn't get much cheaper.View Deal

This TV runs on the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built-in. That means you can use the TV as you would one of our best smart speakers. With your voice you can search for movies, control your TV volume, learn about the weather, control all your compatible smart home devices and more.

There are a number of Black Friday 65-inch TV deals, but none as cheap as this one so far. While you may ultimately save more on TV sales from Samsung and LG, none have a 65-inch TV for under $300 from what we've seen.

We'll be watching TV deals throughout the weekend, so be sure to check out our coverage of Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals while you're shopping.