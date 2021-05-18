Mattress deal at Serta takes up to $1,000 off mattress bundles

Memorial Day weekend is just a few days out. However, that's not stopping mattress manufacturers from releasing their best Memorial Day mattress sales.

Currently, Serta is taking up to $400 off its iComfort mattresses and up to $600 off its Serta Motion Perfect Base. After discount, you can get the iComfort mattress (queen) for just $1,199. That's $200 off and one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Serta all year. To max out your savings, purchase a Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base (queen) for $1,399 and you'll save an extra $300 off, for combined savings of $500. (By comparison, Serta only took $200 off during Presidents' Day).

Serta iComfort Mattress: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Serta

Save up to $400: Serta is taking up to $400 off its line of iComfort mattresses. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (iComfort Limited Edition) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days. The twin is on sale for $709 (was $909), whereas the queen costs $1,199 (was $1,399). View Deal

Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Serta

Save up to $600: Serta is taking up to $600 off its Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. After discount, you can get the queen size for just $1,399 (was $1,699). The base features a wireless remote that lets you adjust the head and/or foot of the mattress. View Deal

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

Like all Serta mattresses, it includes a generous 120-day trial and a 10-year warranty. Pair it with the Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base to max out your savings.

Serta's sale ends June 7. Make sure to check out our Memorial Day sales coverage for more deals beyond mattresses.