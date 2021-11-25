How to spot a Black Friday mattress bargain – what to look for

The holiday shopping season is a great time to upgrade your bed for less, thanks to the abundance of Black Friday mattress deals rolling in. However, with so many offers to sift through, it can be tricky to tell the bargains from the rest. To help you sift through them easily, we have rounded up our expert shopping tips right here.

The best mattress brands have all launched sales now, with savings on memory foam and hybrid models alike. There are five key signs that can help you figure out if the offer you’re looking at is worth jumping on.

Before we get into our expert tips and reveal those key signs, are some of the biggest mattress offers we have seen so far:

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

The Nectar is our number one mattress pick because it's great value for money with or without a deal. In our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review we explain how it offers good pressure relief and suits all sleepers. A queen size is now $799 (was $1,298), plus you get $399 of free gifts.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $887 Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $887 from $798.30 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring hybrid that would cost a lot more if bought in store. It's a great choice for back support, is breathable and comes in three firmness levels. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review awarded it a 4.5/5 stars, and a queen size is now down to $1,435.50 (was $1,595).

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 at DreamCloud

The medium-firm DreamCloud hybrid is a half-way house between the Nectar and the Saatva, and while this is a deal we have seen before from the brand, it's still great value with $200 off and up to $499 of free gifts. There's a year-long trial and forever warranty on this one too.

1. Look at the price history of the mattress

Keep in mind that mattress prices naturally fluctuate throughout the year. For instance, they tend to be more expensive during the summer months, while Black Friday is generally when you'll find the cheapest prices.

So if you see a mattress offered at a big discount, take a moment to research its price history. For models sold on Amazon you could use a price history site like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa, but you won’t be able to use these on products sold outside of Amazon.

In that case, use our dedicated mattress deals pages (see below). Not only will you find the latest discounts offered by that brand, you'll also get a rundown of previous sales the brand has run this year. That will give you an idea of how good the current offer is:

The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss has one of the biggest discounts we have seen this Black Friday (Image credit: PlushBeds)

2. Check that the sale price isn’t better elsewhere

One of the best things about buying online is that it's easy to find good deals, so it’s worth shopping around. The discount you see on a retailer’s site may look tempting, but your chosen mattress might be cheaper on the manufacturer's own site – and it could come with free bedding too.

This Black Friday, for example, PlushBeds is offering a $1,250 discount and up to $549 of free gifts with mattress purchases. No third party retailer has come close to matching that bumper deal yet. Sleep Number has also launched a massive 50% discount on its 360 iLE Smart Bed, with up to $3,449.50 off.

It works the other way around too, so don't assume that the discount the manufacturer is offering is the cheapest you can get – major retailers often launch competing offers. Case in point: we've seen some great early discounts on brands like Tuft & Needle and Tempur-Pedic at Amazon, Mattress Man, and Mattress Firm.

So whether you’re looking for a new bed or accessories, our expert guides below will guide you. To help you see the biggest savings at a glance, our price tracking software will flag up today’s cheapest prices beneath each product:



3. Look for free gifts in addition to money off

It's common to find mattresses bundled with free gifts such as bedding (usually pillows, sheets and a mattress protector), as more companies compete for your holiday custom.

It isn’t always free bedding either. Nectar, for example, is giving away bedding and a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen (with sleep-sensing) when you buy a Nectar Premier or Premier Copper Mattress.

(Image credit: Getty)

Quite a few manufacturers are also offering discounts and free gifts. In the US, DreamCloud has $200 off mattresses plus $399 of free gifts; while Awara is offering $200 off with up to $499 of free bedding.

4. Make sure the mattress comes on a trial period

Getting a good night's sleep is vital to your health, so it's important that you find a mattress that suits your needs. Most brands offer a risk-free trial period that enables customers to properly test their new bed. If you change your mind during the trial, you can return the mattress for a refund.

Different brands offer different trial periods. The minimum you should look for is 30 nights, since that is how long it takes your body to get used to a new mattress. The average trial period is 100 nights, though some companies – including Avocado Green and DreamCloud – give you a full year’s trial.

You'll need to keep the mattress in pristine condition in order to get your money back – for help with that, check out our guide to the best mattress protectors.

5. Check the warranty and returns policy

If you do find that the mattress isn't quite right for you, the last thing you want is to have to jump through hoops to send it back. So always check the returns policy before buying, just in case.

Most bed-in-a-box brands offer clear returns policies, with some even allowing you to return your bed without charge. Some do charge a fee though, so read the small print first.

Finally, check to see what kind of warranty is offered. 10 years is the average, though some companies – including Nectar and DreamCloud – offer a lifetime warranty. Read our feature on how do mattress warranties work to find out more.

Other great mattress offers to consider