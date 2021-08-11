How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — best deals so far

Trending

Samsung's next-gen foldable phone has arrived, and you can now place your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order for $1,799. That's $300 less than its predecessor. Although the phone won't be available till August 27, there are multiple ways to save if you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 now through August 26. 

Samsung is offering a $200 Samsung credit with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders. For the first time ever, Samsung will also let you trade-in up to four devices for a maximum $800 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As for carriers, AT&T Verizon will both take up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders when you trade in an old device. 

Here's everything you need to know before you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 models and pricing
ModelStoragePrice
Galaxy Z Fold 312GB/256GB$1,799
Galaxy Z Fold 312GB/512GB$1,899
Galaxy Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition12GB/256GB Unknown

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder: $200 credit + up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit for use toward a future Samsung purchase. In addition, Samsung will let you trade-in up to four devices for a maximum discount of up to $800 off your Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is offering multiple ways to save on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder. Currently, you can get up to $1,000 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on an Unlimited Plan. New customers who switch to Verizon and pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Meanwhile, existing customers can get up to $500 off when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and trade in your old smartphone. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder: up to $1,000 of with trade-in @ AT&T
AT&T was the first carrier to offer the original Galaxy Fold and now it's among the first to offer the new Galaxy Z Fold 3. Buy the phone on an installment plan and sign up for an unlimited data plan and you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an eligible trade-in device. AT&T is also taking 50% off any Samsung accessory when you buy a Samsung connected device.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder: up to $1,000 off with trade-in at @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering a standard savings with trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As long as customers have a line on an existing Magenta Max, Magenta Plus or T-Mobile One PLUS plan, they will be eligible. By trading in an eligible device, and purchasing the Z Fold 3 on a monthly payment plan, customers can get $1,000 off via monthly bill credits over 36 months. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder: save $300 instantly plus $600 off with trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking $300 off Galaxy Fold 3 preorders made through its website. Best Buy will also offer $600 in trade-in credit. There will be additional offers by when activating through Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, but Best Buy has not made those details available yet. View Deal

