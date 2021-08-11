Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review (hands on): The best foldable phone just got better

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like the best foldable phone yet, with a more durable design and S Pen support, and the multitasking features are even better. You need a case to store the stylus and the cameras are not upgraded, but overall the Z Fold 3 looks very promising for power users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specs Price: $1,799 (256GB), $1,899 (512GB)

CPU: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

External display: 6.2 inches (2268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive

Internal display 7.6 inches (2208 x 1768) 120Hz Adaptive

Rear cameras: 12MP wide (f/1.8); 12MP ultra-side (f.2.2, 123-degree FOV); 12MP telephoto (f/2.4, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom)

Front camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Under-display camera: 4MP (f/1.8)

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Charging: 25W (charger not included)

Size: 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.56 to 0.62 inches (closed); 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 inches (open)

Weight: 9.55 ounces

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is determined to win over foldable phone skeptics. Worried about the device’s durability? The display is up to 80% tougher, and the whole phone is water resistant. Want to do more with a massive 7.6-inch screen? There’s an under-display camera for more immersive viewing. and the phone now supports S Pen input.

Think foldable phones cost too much? Well, we can’t help you much there. This sequel is still pricey at $1,799, but at least it’s $200 cheaper than its predecessor at launch. If you’re looking for a truly affordable foldable, the new $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a better bet. (For a deeper comparison, see our Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3 face-off.)

Other notable Galaxy Z Fold 3 upgrades include a brighter display and enhanced multitasking features, complete with a Windows-like taskbar.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still a niche device, based on our hands-on review it looks like Samsung has refined the best foldable phone you can buy, making it a potentially excellent choice for power users who want a phone and tablet in one device.

Editors's Note: We have just received our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review unit for testing. Stay tuned for additional impressions and full rating and test results. Have any questions? Leave one in the comments.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for pre-order now, with a release date of August 27. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can take advantage of a few perks, including getting $200 in Samsung.com credit and 12 months free of Samsung Care+ when you sign up for a three-year plan.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a starting price of $1,799 for the 256GB model, and the 512GB version costs $1,899.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design and durability

A bit sleeker and way stronger — that’s the best way to describe the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design, which adds a lot of in the way of durability.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Right off the bat, you’ll be glad to know that the new Galaxy Z Fold is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. I doubt most people will dunk this foldable, but it’s good to know it can handle everything from splashes to rain.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alas, Samsung wouldn’t let us dunk the Z Fold 3 during our hands-on session, but we hope to test that feature out soon. Just note that the Z Fold 3 is not dust resistant, so I wouldn’t feel comfy bringing this foldable to the beach.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To further fortify the Galaxy Z Fold 3, its stronger Armor Aluminum body and Gorilla Glass Victus display are designed to resist scratches and drops. Last but not least, Samsung claims that the Z Fold 3 employs a new protective PET film that when combined with “optimized” main screen layers results in a 80% more durable screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another plus: the Hideaway Hinge is thinner than before. In fact, the whole device is a bit sleeker then before. The Z Fold 3 measures 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.56 to 0.62 inches when closed and 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 when open. And it weighs 9.5 ounces. Compare that to 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.66 inches (closed), 6.2 x 5 x 0.27 inches (open) and 9.9 ounces for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three main colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver. I’m a fan of the silver because it pops most.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 displays

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 once again features two displays: a 6.2-inch OLED cover display and a 7.6-inch main screen that’s revealed once you unfold the device.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Both panels offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and I experienced smooth scrolling and overall performance during my hands-on time with the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The resolution for the interior screen is the same as before at 2208 x 1768 pixels, but the good news is that the new display is rated to be 29% brighter than before, thanks to new Eco display technology.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In person, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s main display looks pretty stunning, and a big reason for that is a new under-display camera. Instead of having to stare at a notch or punch hole, the UDC on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is nearly invisible, especially when you go full screen on content like photos and videos. When the display is dark, say on the home screen, you can make out the tiny hole, but it’s not that noticeable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen

Given that I’ve always found using a stylus on even the biggest phablets cramped, it’s refreshing to see Samsung add S Pen support to a 7.6-inch foldable phone. There’s simply more room to take notes, sketch or mark up documents without having to constantly zoom in.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The catch is that the S Pen isn’t included and there are two options: S Pen Fold Edition ($49) and S Pen Pro ($99). While both pens feature a retractable tip to prevent display damage, the S Pen Pro adds Bluetooth connectivity for doing things like controlling media playback or taking photos remotely.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The good news? The S Pen Fold Edition felt very responsive when I used it to write some notes. You almost forget that you’re writing on a display. It’s just too bad there’s nowhere to store the pen on the phone, unless you spring for a case with a holster. The S Pen Fold Edition with case costs $79, which I think is a must if you plan using the pen often.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 multitasking and app support

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is a multitasking powerhouse. Thanks to the Multi-Active Window feature, you can run two apps side by side (dragging and dropping content between them) or run up to three apps at once. And now the enhanced App Pair feature lets you create shortcuts for two apps later in the same way you had them open.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Don’t feel like constantly swiping in from the right side to open the Edge Panel to see these and other apps? Samsung added a new Taskbar feature that lets you switch between apps on the fly; it just sits there on the right side of the display, similar to the Windows taskbar. To get the Taskbar to work, I had to dig into the Settings menu and activate Samsung Labs, which most people won’t know how to do.

Samsung Labs can also force apps that are not optimized for foldable displays to work in Multi-Active Windows mode. However, Samsung says it’s working closely with third-party developers to roll out more apps that work natively with the Z Fold 3. These include Snapchat, TikTok, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

For example, when you're using Spotify, you'll see the Now Playing window on the bottom left side and the rest of the discover menu on the right side, making it easier to multitask.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras

There’s really not much new to report on the camera front, with the exception of the 4MP under display camera on the main display. That lens has a f/1.8 aperture and 80-degree field of view, which means it should be pretty good for video calls.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But we would not use this UDC to take selfies. For that, you’re better off with the 10MP selfie camera on the front of the device.

The rear cameras include a trio of 12MP lenses: a f/1.8 wide-angle shooter, an ultra-wide f/2.2 camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 12MP telephoto camera.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s too bad that you get just a 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 Ultra , for example, packs dual telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and that phone’s Space Zoom (digital) goes up to 100x.

Fortunately, there are some new software tricks and features for the cameras, some of which are borrowed from the Galaxy S21 Ultra. These include Night Portrait, Single Take (Dynamic Video) and Director's View (for using the front and back cameras at once). Other highlights include Rear camera selfie Dual Preview and Capture View Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 proved snappy in our hands-on time, and that’s because it has some pretty beefy hardware under the hood. A Snapdragon 888 processor runs the show, and it’s backed by 12GB of RAM. There’s also 256GB of internal storage standard, though you can opt for 512GB.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This foldable phone didn’t flinch as I opened three apps at once on screen, surfed the web and played videos over a Wi-Fi connection. But we’ll need to spend more time to see how the Z Fold 3 performs and whether it can stay cool under pressure.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 battery and charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 lasted an admirable 10 hours and 10 minutes on our web surfing battery test, so we’re expecting similar endurance from the Z Fold 3’s 4,400 mAh dual battery. That’s a bit smaller than the Z Fold 2’s 4,500 mAh pack, but not by much.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung continues the trend of not including a charger in the box, so you’ll have to buy one separately. If you’re looking to fast charge, the Z Fold 3 supports 25W wired charging and up to 10W wireless charging. You can also use the back of the Z Fold 3 to reverse wireless charge other devices up to 4.5W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks nearly identical to its predecessor at first glance, but the upgrades here are fairly substantial, including a more durable design and S Pen support. And it’s good to know more foldable-friendly apps are on the way.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the other hand, I would have liked to see a built-in stylus holster for the S Pen, similar to what the old Galaxy Note phablets included, as well as more substantial camera upgrades to put the Z Fold 3 on par with the S21 Ultra.

Ultimately, the Z Fold 3 is about pairing that “wow” factor with peace of mind to those willing to invest what is still a lot of money in the ultimate foldable phone. And based on what I’ve seen thus far, Samsung could very well succeed in that mission. Stay tuned for our full review and final rating.